Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - News

The Number Of Billionaires In Canada Rose In 2020 & There Were More On Earth Than Ever Before

Somehow I don't think I made the list.

The Number Of Billionaires In Canada Rose In 2020 & There Were More On Earth Than Ever Before
Frédéric Legrand | Dreamstime

Seven lucky people joined the list of billionaires in Canada in 2020 and helped to push up the number of the country's wealthy people despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report.

A billionaire census by Wealth-X reported that there were over 3,000 billionaires in 2020 for the first time in human history, an increase of 13.4%, seven of whom are Canadian.

As of 2021, Wealth-X said that 53 of the world's 3,204 billionaires are Canadian and worth a combined $100 billion, putting the country in 13th place for the most total billionaires (between Brazil in 12th and the United Arab Emirates in 14th). In 2020's census, Canada had 46 billionaires.

The United States has the most billionaires at 927, more than twice that of second-place China's 410.

According to the report, four of the world's five-richest people are American: Jeff Bezos (1), Elon Musk (2), Bill Gates (4) and Mark Zuckerberg (5). The third-richest person is France's Bernard Arnault, while no Canadian billionaires cracked the top 15.

An Oxfam report from earlier this year said that Canada's billionaires had upped their wealth by almost $63.5 billion since the start of the pandemic.

From Your Site Articles

Canada's Billionaires Have Actually Gotten Richer Throughout The Pandemic

There was an increase of $37 billion.
Project007 | Dreamstime

Well, it turns out that the saying is true. The rich just keep on getting richer. For a lot of the richest Canadians, their wealth has actually increased throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Some billionaires made billions of more dollars since March.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives has taken information on the 20 richest people in this country and compared what they had on March 18 to their wealth as of September 14.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Of Canada's Youngest And Richest Billionaires

Makin' that paper.
luxury_in_trend

Yep, you read that right, billionaires! To put the amount of money they have in perspective, Justin Bieber isn't even close to making the list with an estimated net worth of $225 million.

Most of the richest people are over the age of 60, 70, 80, etc. Billionaire status can take a long time ya know? But not for everyone! So I've rounded up the youngest of them all according to Canadian Business. If you want to see the absolute richest people in the country click here.

Keep Reading Show less