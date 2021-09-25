The Number Of Billionaires In Canada Rose In 2020 & There Were More On Earth Than Ever Before
Somehow I don't think I made the list.
Seven lucky people joined the list of billionaires in Canada in 2020 and helped to push up the number of the country's wealthy people despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report.
A billionaire census by Wealth-X reported that there were over 3,000 billionaires in 2020 for the first time in human history, an increase of 13.4%, seven of whom are Canadian.
1/2 of the top 15 wealthiest billionaires’ fortunes have benefited from the rapid digitalization of the global econ… https://t.co/D28c1FZen7— wealthx (@wealthx) 1631896201.0
As of 2021, Wealth-X said that 53 of the world's 3,204 billionaires are Canadian and worth a combined $100 billion, putting the country in 13th place for the most total billionaires (between Brazil in 12th and the United Arab Emirates in 14th). In 2020's census, Canada had 46 billionaires.
The United States has the most billionaires at 927, more than twice that of second-place China's 410.
According to the report, four of the world's five-richest people are American: Jeff Bezos (1), Elon Musk (2), Bill Gates (4) and Mark Zuckerberg (5). The third-richest person is France's Bernard Arnault, while no Canadian billionaires cracked the top 15.
An Oxfam report from earlier this year said that Canada's billionaires had upped their wealth by almost $63.5 billion since the start of the pandemic.