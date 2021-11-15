Trending Tags

You Can Now Tour Drake's Toronto Mansion Online But It Will Try To Sell You Stuff

But you can't see the whole place (yet).

@drakerelated | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

If you've always wanted to see what it was like inside of Drake's Toronto mansion, well, now you can — just not in person.

These virtual tours of his Bridle Path home appeared to have popped up around the same time that Take Care celebrates its tenth anniversary.

Anyone who's interested in touring Drizzy's luxurious mansion can head over to drakerelated.com, and while the experience is totally free, there are many opportunities to drop some serious cash.

The tour kicks off right at the front of Drizzy's home, where you can see his humble flex of fancy Rolls-Royce and Mercedes cars parked up at the front.

From there you can choose where you want to go next by clicking on one of the various arrows that will lead you either to his bedroom, his studio, or the lounge area at his place.

But the virtual tour does not appear to be fully available yet as the choices to check out his garage, basketball court, or closet are all currently greyed out under the explore drop-down menu.

drakerelated.com

Like MTV Cribs, you can see where the magic happens (a.k.a. Drake's bedroom), where there are various items to hover over that will lead you to other pages to buy things. You can even turn the lights off, which switches the bedroom into a candle-filled oasis where you can see the promo page for Drake's new cologne "Wet" or buy one of his Better World Fragrance House candles.

From his bedroom, you can walk into his red-lit studio, where you can click through to get to the OVO merch store, stream Certified Lover Boy or Sound 42 from your computer. There are several trinkets littered throughout the studio including figurines of NBA ballers like the late Kobe Bryant (nothing about the Raps, but that could very well be in his closed-off basketball court for now.)

El Chico Studios is also featured in the studio, which takes you to a limited drop of hoodies to check out.

Lastly, you can hit up Drake's lounge, where you can see many records on the floor including Views, Take Care and Nothing Was The Same.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

