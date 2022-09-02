These Are The Richest People In Canada In 2022 & How They Made Their Billions
Their net worths are staggering.😱💰
Cha-ching! Ever wondered how much money the richest people in Canada actually have? Well, it's a lot.
The Forbes Billionaires list has recently been updated for 2022 and there has been some movement from last year.
Currently topping the worldwide list is Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, with a net worth of a staggering US$219 billion.
This year, he ranks ahead of extremely wealthy individuals like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and American businessman and investor Warren Buffett.
While those are the names listed among the richest people in the world, there are others who top the ranking when it comes to the wealthiest in Canada.
From CEOs and entrepreneurs, to "professional billionaires," here's a look at Canada's 10 richest people in 2022, ranked in ascending order by wealth.
Tobi Lutke
Position in Canada: #10
Net worth:US$5 billion
Possibly one of the most well-known billionaires in Canada, Tobi Lutke is the co-founder and CEO of Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify.
He developed the platform after he attempted to open an online shop with a friend but couldn't find a software he liked. In 2021, the company made $4.6 billion in sales.
Although he grew up in Germany, he moved to Canada in 2003 after meeting his wife, who lived in Ottawa, in Whistler.
Alain Bouchard
Position in Canada: #9
Net worth:US$5 billion
Alain Bouchard opened a single shop in Quebec in 1980, before going on to co-found the Alimentation Couche-Tard convenience store empire.
At 73 years old, he still oversees the company, which now makes US$54 billion in sales and has 14,000 stores worldwide.
Forbes says Bouchard started off by stocking shelves at a franchised Perrette store, owned by his brother.
Dennis "Chip" Wilson
Position in Canada: #8
Net worth: US$5.3 billion
Athleisure wear lovers can thank Dennis "Chip" Wilson for their Lululemon leggings.
The University of Calgary alum founded Lululemon, opening a single Vancouver store back in 2000.
He became the company's CEO for a while too, taking the activewear business public in 2007.
By 2015, Wilson had no direct involvement with Lulumenon, but he remains its biggest individual shareholder with a stake of 8%. He also has shares in Anta Sports and Amer Sports (which owns brands like Wilson).
Mark Scheinberg
Position in Canada: #7
Net worth: US$5.3 billion
Although his exact place among Canada's most rich has varied over the years, Mark Scheinberg remains one of the wealthiest billionaires in the country.
He co-founded the online poker cardroom PokerStars in the early 2000s with his father, which went on to become the world's biggest online poker company.
He has invested profits from the subsequent sale of the business into luxury hospitality assets and real estate, including a yacht collection, a historic hotel in Spain and a luxury resort in Costa Rica.
Born in Israel, Scheinberg moved to Toronto as a teen. He now lives in the U.K., despite his Canadian citizenship.
Anthony von Mandl
Position in Canada: #6
Net worth: US$8.4 billion
If White Claw is your go-to drink, you have Anthony von Mandl to thank.
This Canuck billionaire created White Claw Hard Seltzer and Mike's Hard Lemonade and subsequently became what Forbes calls a "leading figure of Canada's alcohol importing and distribution sector."
His career began in the 1970s, when he worked as an importer in the Canadian wine business.
In 2021, in the U.S. alone, his American business generated over US$3 billion.
Joseph Tsai
Position in Canada: #5
Net worth: US$8.4 billion
You know somebody is rich when they own a whole professional basketball team (Brooklyn Nets), but that isn't how they make the majority of their money.
Joseph Tsai is the vice chairman and co-founder of Alibaba Group, as well as its second-largest individual shareholder.
Jack Ma, who is Alibaba Group's largest individual shareholder, met Tsai in 1999 and initially paid him a salary of just US$50 per month.
As of 2022, both are billionaires.
While Tsai was born in Taiwan, he holds a Canadian passport. He now lives in Hong Kong.
David Cheriton
Position in Canada: #4
Net worth: US$10.9 billion
Talk about a wise move! David Cheriton is one of the richest people in Canada because he made an early investment in Google.
Him and Andreas von Bechtolsheim (who is also a billionaire now) invested $100,000 into Google in the early days and has gone on to make serious bank ever since.
Described by Forbes as a "professional billionaire," 71-year-old Cheriton was born in Canada and is the third of six children.
He is described as "frugal" in his personal life and has lived in the same home for 30 years, despite him getting gradually richer during this time.
Jim Pattison
Position in Canada: #3
Net worth: US$12.2 billion
If you don't recognize his name from the outset, you'll certainly know some of the businesses and brands that Jim Pattison is most closely associated with.
The Vancouver-based billionaire oversees businesses across many industries, including packaging, food and entertainment.
Within his entertainment portfolio are big-name brands like the Guinness World Records, the Ripley's Believe It Or Not! chain and Great Wolf Lodge's Canadian franchise rights.
He also controls more than 40% of publicly-traded forest products company Canfor.
Forbes says that Pattison still goes to work every day, including the weekends, despite being 93 years old.
David Thomson & family
Position in Canada: #2
Net worth: US$49.2 billion
David Thomson and his family have been listed among Canada's most wealthy for several years.
The family control what's often described as an "empire" within media and publishing, founded by David's grandfather Roy Thomson.
The Thomsons also have stakes in the NHL's Montreal Canadiens, Thomson Reuters, Bell Canada and own the Globe and Mail newspaper, among other things.
David Thomson himself has a rich art portfolio too, including pieces from Pablo Picasso, and also is a part owner of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets.
Changpeng Zhao
Position in Canada: #1
Net worth: US$65 billion
Changpeng Zhao, who goes by CZ, is currently considered to be the richest person in Canada.
Founder and CEO of Binance — the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange — Zhao was born in China and lived for many years in Canada, although he now resides in Dubai.
According to Forbes, as a teen living in Vancouver, CZ brought in money to help his family by flipping burgers at McDonald's and working overnight shifts at a gas station.
Later, he honed his skills in trading and finance by "building high-frequency trading systems for Wall Street's flash boys."
In 2021, his company facilitated trades worth almost $10 trillion.
And, he's only getting richer. CZ jumped from 1,664th place on the Forbes global billionaires list last year to 19th place in 2022.