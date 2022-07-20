NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

richest people in texas

These Are The 20 Richest People Living In Texas & Their Net Worth Is Huge

They're all billionaires, of course!

Editorial Partner
Mark Cuban at the gym wearing a Dallas top. Right: Elon Musk smiling.

Mark Cuban at the gym wearing a Dallas top. Right: Elon Musk smiling.

@mcuban | Instagram, Hutchinsphoto | Dreamstime
In 2021, a record-breaking of 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. The U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology.
Some people working in other wealthy sectors like food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment were able to grow a huge net worth, like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
Since everything is bigger in Texas, Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of the Lone Star State.
The 20 richest Texans were ranked by net worth as of June 30, according to Forbes' data.

#20. Mark Cuban

- Net worth: $4.7 billion (#560 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Dallas, Texas
- Source of wealth: online media, Dallas Mavericks, Self Made

#19. Autry Stephens

- Net worth: $5.0 billion (#518 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Midland, Texas
- Source of wealth: oil, Self Made

#18. Robert Bass

- Net worth: $5.1 billion (#502 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Fort Worth, Texas
- Source of wealth: oil, investments

#17. Bert Beveridge

- Net worth: $5.1 billion (#498 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Austin, Texas
- Source of wealth: vodka, Self Made

#16. Tilman Fertitta

- Net worth: $5.6 billion (#450 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Houston, Texas
- Source of wealth: Houston Rockets, entertainment, Self Made

#15. Ray Lee Hunt

- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#372 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Dallas, Texas
- Source of wealth: oil, real estate

#14. Dannine Avara

- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#369 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Houston, Texas
- Source of wealth: pipelines

#13. Milane Frantz

- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#369 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Houston, Texas
- Source of wealth: pipelines

#12. Scott Duncan

- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#369 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Houston, Texas
- Source of wealth: pipelines

#11. Randa Duncan Williams

- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#367 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Houston, Texas
- Source of wealth: pipelines

#10. Robert F. Smith

- Net worth: $6.7 billion (#341 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Austin, Texas
- Source of wealth: private equity, Self Made

#9. Richard Kinder

- Net worth: $7.2 billion (#304 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Houston, Texas
- Source of wealth: pipelines, Self Made

#8. Jeffery Hildebrand

- Net worth: $7.4 billion (#288 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Houston, Texas
- Source of wealth: oil, Self Made

#7. Ann Walton Kroenke

- Net worth: $8.1 billion (#253 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Electra, Texas
- Source of wealth: Walmart

#6. Andrew Beal

- Net worth: $9.2 billion (#199 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Dallas, Texas
- Source of wealth: banks, real estate, Self Made

#5. Stanley Kroenke

- Net worth: $10.7 billion (#178 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Electra, Texas
- Source of wealth: sports, real estate, Self Made

#4. Jerry Jones

- Net worth: $11.1 billion (#174 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Dallas, Texas
- Source of wealth: Dallas Cowboys, Self Made

#3. Michael Dell

- Net worth: $53.6 billion (#23 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Austin, Texas
- Source of wealth: Dell computers, Self Made

#2. Alice Walton

- Net worth: $57.8 billion (#20 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Fort Worth, Texas
- Source of wealth: Walmart

#1. Elon Musk

- Net worth: $221.0 billion (#1 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Austin, Texas
- Source of wealth: Tesla, SpaceX, Self Made

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...