These Are The 20 Richest People Living In Texas & Their Net Worth Is Huge
They're all billionaires, of course!
#20. Mark Cuban
- Net worth: $4.7 billion (#560 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Dallas, Texas
- Source of wealth: online media, Dallas Mavericks, Self Made
#19. Autry Stephens
- Net worth: $5.0 billion (#518 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Midland, Texas
- Source of wealth: oil, Self Made
#18. Robert Bass
- Net worth: $5.1 billion (#502 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Fort Worth, Texas
- Source of wealth: oil, investments
#17. Bert Beveridge
- Net worth: $5.1 billion (#498 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Austin, Texas
- Source of wealth: vodka, Self Made
#16. Tilman Fertitta
- Net worth: $5.6 billion (#450 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Houston, Texas
- Source of wealth: Houston Rockets, entertainment, Self Made
#15. Ray Lee Hunt
- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#372 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Dallas, Texas
- Source of wealth: oil, real estate
#14. Dannine Avara
- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#369 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Houston, Texas
- Source of wealth: pipelines
#13. Milane Frantz
- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#369 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Houston, Texas
- Source of wealth: pipelines
#12. Scott Duncan
- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#369 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Houston, Texas
- Source of wealth: pipelines
#11. Randa Duncan Williams
- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#367 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Houston, Texas
- Source of wealth: pipelines
#10. Robert F. Smith
- Net worth: $6.7 billion (#341 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Austin, Texas
- Source of wealth: private equity, Self Made
#9. Richard Kinder
- Net worth: $7.2 billion (#304 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Houston, Texas
- Source of wealth: pipelines, Self Made
#8. Jeffery Hildebrand
- Net worth: $7.4 billion (#288 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Houston, Texas
- Source of wealth: oil, Self Made
#7. Ann Walton Kroenke
- Net worth: $8.1 billion (#253 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Electra, Texas
- Source of wealth: Walmart
#6. Andrew Beal
- Net worth: $9.2 billion (#199 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Dallas, Texas
- Source of wealth: banks, real estate, Self Made
#5. Stanley Kroenke
- Net worth: $10.7 billion (#178 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Electra, Texas
- Source of wealth: sports, real estate, Self Made
#4. Jerry Jones
- Net worth: $11.1 billion (#174 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Dallas, Texas
- Source of wealth: Dallas Cowboys, Self Made
#3. Michael Dell
- Net worth: $53.6 billion (#23 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Austin, Texas
- Source of wealth: Dell computers, Self Made
#2. Alice Walton
- Net worth: $57.8 billion (#20 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Fort Worth, Texas
- Source of wealth: Walmart
#1. Elon Musk
- Net worth: $221.0 billion (#1 wealthiest in the world)
- Residence: Austin, Texas
- Source of wealth: Tesla, SpaceX, Self Made