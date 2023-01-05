Canada's Richest Billionaire Is From Ontario & She's Even Wealthier Than Oprah
Money, money, money!
One of the richest people in the world is from Canada, and she's a fellow Ontarian too.
2023's Bloomberg Billionaires Index reveals the world's 500 richest people, and 15 Canadians made the list. However, an entrepreneur named Sherry Brydson, who grew up in Toronto, was the top earning Canadian listed.
According to The Richest, Brydson was even a news editor at The Varsity, the University of Toronto's campus paper. She graduated from the university with a political science degree.
"Brydson is the largest shareholder of Woodbridge, an investment firm that controls Thomson Reuters," Bloomberg Billionaires Index reported.
"The Ontario, Canada-based firms owns two-thirds of the financial data and services provider, which had revenue of $6.3 billion in 2021. She owns about 23% of Woodbridge's assets and her relatives own the rest," Brydson's profile mentions.
According to Brydson has a net worth of $13.8 billion, which is way more than Oprah Winfrey.
Whereas Winfrey's net worth, according to Forbes, is $2.5 billion. It's still a high networth given she's one of the most famous women in the world, but Brydson is so much richer!
To give context, Brydson's net worth is also equivalent to 7.46 million troy ounces of gold or 176 million barrels of crude oil.
Who are the richest billionaires are in Canada?
According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index for 2023, there are 15 Canadians that made the list of 500 and they come from all sorts of backgrounds.
As of January 4, 2023, here are the 15 richest billionaires in Canada:
- Sherry Brydson—$13.8 billion
- Changpeng Zhao—$13.8 billion
- Taylor Thomson—$8.56 billion
- Peter Thomson—$8.56 billion
- David Thomson—$8.56 billion
- James Pattison— $7.27 billion
- Anthony von Mandl—$6.78 billion
- Linda Campbell—$6.73 billion
- Gaye Farncombe—$6.73 billion
- Joseph Tsai—$6.56 billion
- J K Irving—$6.27 billion
- Alain Bouchard—$5.74 billion
- Arthur Irving—$5.66 billion
- Chip Wilson—$5.56 billion
- David Cheriton—$5.14 billion