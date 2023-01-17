The 9 Richest Billionaires From Ontario In 2023 & How They Made Their Fortunes
That's a lot of net worth. 😲💰
Ontario is home to some of the richest people in Canada — from groundbreaking entrepreneurs to old-money families whose fortunes actually stretch back to the late 1800s. But have you ever wondered just how much these wealthy billionaires actually have?
Bloomberg's latest update of its Billionaires Index sheds some light on exactly that. As it turns out, "A Place To Grow" may actually be a good slogan for Ontario, considering the province has been a launching pad for many of the world's richest people. Heck, even Elon Musk, the world's second-richest billionaire, spent time in Ontario while he was attending Queen's University.
Musk, who has a net worth of $132 billion, migrated from South Africa to Ontario to study physics and engineering at the University of Waterloo in the late 80s. Although, according to Queen's Alumni Review, he eventually decided on Queen's because "there were girls there."
That being said, to truly grasp how much wealth there is in the province, you have to know the players and the sheer amount of their staggering net worth. Hence the list below:
Sherry Brydson
The daughter of newspaper mogul Roy Thomson, Brydson holds the largest share of Woodbridge Company Limited, an investment firm that controls the Thomson Reuters corporation. According to Bloomberg, the company's revenue in 2021 was 6.3 billion, which, considering Byrdson owns 23% of Woodbridge's assets, is one heck of a payday.
Her net worth is a whopping $13.9 billion.
David, Peter and Taylor Thomson
David Thomson
These sibling billionaires, each of whom has a net worth of 8.68 billion are Roy Thomson's grandchildren, according to Bloomberg. David and Peter are co-chairmen of Woodbridge each having a 14% stake in the company. Taylor has the same amount of shares as her brothers. However, her role in the family business is less known.
Gaye Farncombe and Linda Campbell
Linda Campbell director of CAMH's foundation board
Farncombe and Campbell, who each have a net worth of $6.76 billion according to Bloomberg, are also benefactors of the Thomson family fortune, thanks to their 11% stake in Woodbridge. Their mother was Audrey Thomson the eldest child of Roy Thomson.
Mark Scheinberg
According to Forbes, Mark Scheinberg acquired his $5.3 billion wealth after co-founding PokerStars with his father, Isai, and building it into the world's biggest online poker company.
Originally from Israel, Scheinberg and his family moved to Toronto when he was 13 years old.
Carlo Fidani
Carlo Fidani with other Mosport owners
Forbes reports that Fidani garnered his $3.9 billion of wealth after taking over his father's real estate company, Orlando Corporation, in 2000.
He's also the co-owner of the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, a motorsport venue in Bowmanville, Ontario, and a known supporter of health services in the Greater Toronto Area via the Carlo Fidani Peel Regional Cancer Centre in Mississauga.
Tobi Lutke
Tobi Lutke is the co-founder and CEO of Shopify, the well-established Canadian e-commerce firm that makes revenue from assisting companies with their online stores.
According to Forbes, Lutke, originally from Germany, moved to Ottawa in 2003 after meeting his now-wife, a native of the city, during a snowboarding trip to Whistler, B.C.
His real-time net worth is $3.8 billion.
If you're curious to know more about how much Canada's wealthiest make or are worth, you can check out a national list here.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.