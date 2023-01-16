A TikToker Asked Americans To Name 3 Canadian Cities & Oof, The Responses Are Sad (VIDEO)
Some of the answers are concerning. 😬
How much do Americans know about Canada? Despite their proximity, many in the U.S. don't appear to know much about the country — at least, as a recent TikTok seems to show.
Canadian TikToker Jade Koch asked Americans if they could name three Canadian cities, and the responses were more than a little concerning.
Koch, on TikTok @lifeofjade, asked Arizona State University students the question as part of her series, "Jade Must Know."
"Can you name three Canadian cities?" she asks students in the clip.
"Vancouver, Alberta and Quebec," the first person said. Close! But while Vancouver is correct, and Quebec could technically be seen as right (there is Quebec City, afterall), Alberta just isn't a city.
"Amazing," Koch said in reply, laughing. "Absolutely nailed it."
The second person to attempt to answer the question fared pretty much the same way.
"Toronto...," they began. "Ontario? Where the f**k's Ontario?"
"Toronto is in Ontario," Koch clarified.
Koch next asked another pair of students if they could name three Canadian cities.
"I think so," the first respondent began. Looks like she was wrong about that, starting off strong by answering "Ontario."
"Ontario, Toronto, and ... oh my gosh, I'm blanking so hard," she said.
"Can you help her out?" Koch asked, turning to the student's friend.
"Uh, Niagara Falls?" she ventured. Success!
"Yeah, it actually is!" Koch said. "Can you name two more?"
"Definitely not," the student responded. Given the track record of the others who ventured a guess, we believe her!
Many of the comments on the video were less than impressed.
"Yet almost every Canadian can name at least 10 Amercian cities without even thinking, and we know where they are on a map (generally)," said one person.
"This is so sad," said another.
"Americans are so ignorant about the rest of the world," one comment said.
Others applauded the effort.
"None of them nailed three cities! But they nailed provinces," another person said.
"A for effort. They may not have known many cities but they named some provinces, which is still pretty good." a commenter wrote. Agreed!