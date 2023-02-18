Someone On Reddit Asked For The Most Beautiful Canadian Cities & You Might Not Expect Some Spots
A few people said Toronto is the most beautiful city in Canada. 👀
Someone on Reddit asked people across the country to name the most beautiful Canadian cities and there are a few places that you might not expect to top people's lists.
In the subreddit r/AskACanadian, someone posted "What do you think is the most beautiful city in Canada?" and it got more than 300 comments with people sharing their thoughts.
Cities like Banff, Montreal, Victoria, Quebec City and others were some of the top picks as you could have probably guessed.
There are some less famous cities that were getting love from people for their beauty.
When someone said Victoria has a "quaint charm" and Quebec City has a "European charm," a Redditor noted that St. John's has both the quaintness and European feel.
Canmore, Alberta was also named a few times as the most beautiful Canadian city along with Kelowna in B.C.
Some people said that Kingston, a city in Ontario, wasn't "getting enough recognition."
"Most cities have beautiful features and it's in the eye of the beholder," one person noted. "I love Vancouver's seawall, Calgary's east village and riverfront, Ottawa's parliament area and agriculture, Quebec and Montreal's old architecture, Lunenburg's seaside, and Thunder Bay's sleeping giant and waterfront."
They also listed Regina and Edmonton along with Fergus and Elora in Ontario as beautiful Canadian cities.
While you might not expect it, quite a few people said that they think Toronto is a pretty city, particularly for the Scarborough Bluffs, beaches and walking trails.
Moncton, Yellowknife, Lethbridge and places in Cape Breton were also named in the Reddit thread.
Recently, people on Reddit tried to decide what the most Canadian city in Canada is after someone posted the question in r/AskACanadian as well and there seemed to be a clear winner — no, not Toronto.
Someone on TikTok rated Canadian cities which sparked a heated debate about which city is actually the best in Canada.
Also, another TikToker quizzed Americans by asking them to name Canadian cities and their responses were pretty disappointing. Who knew Ontario and Alberta were cities?