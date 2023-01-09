A TikToker Who Rated Canadian Cities Sparked A Heated Debate & People Are Offended
"Toronto should have been even lower."
Which is the best city in Canada? A TikToker recently took to the app to rank several major Canadian cities and was met with some intense opinions.
TikTok user @francoisvu, aka Francesco, rated nine cities in Canada based on factors like their food, affordability and citizens in a series of videos, and the comments are completely divided over which city should be called the best.
In the first part of the series, Franceso rated five cities out of 10 based on his personal experience after visiting them.
He began with Vancouver, giving the city an 8.5 out of 10, with points for being a beautiful place with great nature and food he describes as "mamma mia."
However, the city lost points for being too rainy and expensive.
Victoria, B.C., did slightly better than Vancouver, with a nine out of 10 rating for being beautiful and peaceful, but also lost out for being too expensive and a place where it's "hard to get anywhere."
Surprising to many, Saskatoon was rated the highest on the list at 9.5 out of 10. Francesco said in the video that the city is "very underrated," affordable and a place that's "easy to get around," with friendly citizens.
Manitoba's capital Winnipeg was next, which Francesco gave a score of 6.5 out of 10, saying that while the city has a beautiful waterfront, it also has "ugly buildings everywhere" (ouch) and a "high crime rate."
Finally, part one was capped off with Toronto, which didn't fare much better than Winnipeg with a seven out of 10.
Francesco called Toronto a "fun city," also praising its food, but noted that it fell short for being too crowded, with traffic that "sucks."
The TikToker also noted the city's people as a reason for points lost.
In part two, Francesco rated some cities left out of the first video, including Calgary, Montreal, Quebec City and Edmonton.
In this ranking, Calgary received a 9.5 out of 10 for its proximity to mountains and relative affordability, while Edmonton, which was praised for the same qualities, was rated a slightly lower 8.5 for there being "nothing to do except the mall."
In Quebec, Montreal was given a high 9.8 out of 10 for the "best nightlife," "beautiful buildings," walkability and food, only losing points for being "a little dirty" and its "high taxes."
Quebec City, on the other hand, received an 8.8 out of 10 for being "beautiful all year round," and "very walkable," but lost points for its people, language barrier, and, like Montreal, "high taxes."
Comments on the two videos had some very different opinions on which rating was actually accurate, with many expressing disbelief that Saskatoon was rated so much higher than other cities.
"Brother, you did not just rate Saskatoon above Vancouver and Victoria," said one commenter.
"Imagine giving Saskatoon a 9.5 but Toronto a 7. Lol," said another.
"If you're holding the weather against Vancouver you might want to mention the 10 months of snow in Saskatoon lol," one commenter said.
As someone from Saskatchewan, Saskatoon is not underrated, it's just bad," said one opinionated commenter. Ouch!
Many seemed to agree, however, that Toronto deserved a lower rating.
"You're absolutely right about Toronto," said one commenter.
"Toronto should have been even lower... most overhyped city ever," said another.
As for which city should have been the best, many seemed to vote that either Victoria or Calgary should have gotten the highest rating.
Where is the best city in Canada?
While many have a different opinion on which Canadian city tops all the others, time and again Victoria, B.C., has been ranked as the best in the country.
The city has been praised in past rankings for its "arts, culture, entertainment and culinary scene," as well as its "bucket list-worthy" Fairmont Empress hotel.