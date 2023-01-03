This Ontario City Was Named One Of The Best Travel Destinations In The World For 2023
It's the only Canadian spot to make the list.
It's a new year which means new adventures and CNN Travel just released a list of 23 top destinations in the world to visit in 2023.
There is only one Canadian city to grace the list of best places in the world to travel and it's none other than the capital city of Ottawa.
CNN Travel notes that while Ottawa “doesn’t have Montreal’s French flair or Toronto’s international oomph,” it is “graceful and understated” and “has its own draws.”
The list highlights a few reasons to visit this Ontario city and you may want to plan a trip this winter. The Rideau Canal is mentioned as a must-visit if you travel to Ottawa in the winter as it turns into the world's largest outdoor skating rink. Depending on the weather, the canal typically opens for skating from January until March.
The Rideau Canal is also a picturesque spot to relax in the warmer months and you can people-watch and admire boats on the water. The Ottawa Jazz Festivals are fun events for music lovers to enjoy in the capital and there is both a winter version in February and a summer event in June.
Ottawa is also home to the NHL hockey team the Ottawa Senators and you can catch a game at the Canadian Tire Centre in the city's west end. The Ottawa 67's are a junior hockey team if you're looking for a more affordable ticket and they play at TD Place Arena in the city centre.
You should also check out Parliament Hill which is home to Canada's federal government and features views of the Ottawa River.
Some of the other places around the globe that are considered top cities to travel to this year include Naoshima, Japan; Cairo, Egypt; Gruyères, Switzerland; and Thessaloniki, Greece, among others. It might be a great time to start looking at flights and plan some 2023 trips.