7 New Events & Attractions Opening Around Ottawa That You Can Look Forward To In 2023
Keep these on your radar for next year.👀
A new year is just around the corner and there are so many new fun things to do in Ottawa. New lookout sites, a retro roller rink and live performances are some of the events and attractions that have already been announced.
After years of pandemic closures and construction projects, a bunch of things are also rebranding and reopening this upcoming year. Here are eight new things coming around Ottawa that you can look forward to in the 2023 year.
4 Wheelies
Price: $16.99 admission
When: Planning to open in February 2023
Address: 1101 Baxter Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can throw back your date night to another era with an evening at a new retro roller rink. You'll be able to rent inline skates to cruise around the rink, play arcade games and fuel up at a bar and restaurant.
Peak to Peak Ziplines
Price: $79+ per person
When: Coming in May 2023
Address: Camp Fortune, 300 Chem. Dunlop, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: A new treetop adventure awaits you at a massive new zipline course opening near Ottawa. A chairlift will take you up to the start of a 3-zipline route that is 4,478 feet long. The full course takes about 1.5 hours and it will be a dual track so you can race a friend. You'll be able to choose to end the adventure with a 50-foot free fall jump (or take the stairs down).
Chief William Commanda Bridge
Price: Free
When: Spring of 2023
Address: Chief William Commanda Bridge, Ottawa River Pathway, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Formerly known as the Prince of Wales bridge, this interprovincial railway bridge is reopening in 2023 as a cycling and pedestrian route connecting the cities of Ottawa and Gatineau.
Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo
Price: $61.80+ per ticket
When: June 28 to July 2, 2023
Address: Canadian Tire Centre, 1000 Palladium Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mixing acrobatic displays, comedy and acting, this theatrical show lets you enter a world in which a clown imagines his own funeral.
Saintlo Ottawa Jail Hostel
Price: $85+ per night
When: Spring of 2023
Address: 75 Nicholas St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's haunted hostel stayed closed during the pandemic and has been rebranded in the old Carleton County Gaol. You can spend the night sleeping in a converted jail cell again in 2023.
This unique hostel isn't the only spot reopening in 2023 after pandemic closures and renovations. The patio restaurant Tavern on the Hill is reopening in the summer of 2023, the Winterlude festival is back in person in February and Beau's Oktoberfest will return to Vankleek Hill in September.
Kevin Hart
Price: $88.60+ per ticket
When: April 14, 2023
Address: Canadian Tire Centre, 1000 Palladium Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend an evening laughing at Kevin Hart's Reality Check Tour in Ottawa. Tickets are already on sale.
Kìwekì Point
Price: Free
When: Summer 2023
Address: (Behind the) National Gallery of Canada, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Formerly called Nepean Point, this beautiful lookout area behind the National Gallery of Canada has been upgraded and renamed to Kìwekì Point, which means “returning to one’s homeland,” in Algonquin. When it opens it will be accessible from a new pedestrian bridge in Major's Hill Park, the Pìdàban Bridge.
