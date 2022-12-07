A Sistine Chapel Exhibit Is Coming To Ottawa & You Can Take A Mini Vacation To Vatican City
It opens this week!🇻🇦
There is an immersive art experience coming to Ottawa and it will transport you to Vatican City in Europe.
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition will be at the EY Centre in Ottawa starting December 9 and you can get a close look at the Italian artist's masterpiece without having to pack a suitcase.
You'll be able to walk through 34 reproductions of Michelangelo's artwork and admire various ceiling frescoes such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement. You can appreciate the scenes right in front of your eyes instead of having to wait in long lines and stare up at a ceiling surrounded by other tourists.
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in North America. Courtesy of Special Entertainment Events
The art exhibit has opened in many cities around the world and the Ottawa venue will offer its own viewing experience. The installation in Ottawa has a brand-new lighting system, an updated recording for the audio guide and an additional video.
According to the website, the ceiling paintings are, "brought to life using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings." You can gaze at every brushstroke and enjoy every colour.
An audio guide is included in each ticket and renting one provides a more in-depth experience. The show runs for about 60 to 90 minutes and you're welcome to explore it at your own pace, as well as take photos.
This art exhibit has been showcased around the globe for over ten years and is making its Ontario debut in Ottawa before it makes its way to Toronto in February. In the capital, you can enjoy the experience in both English and French. Tickets start at $26 for adults and are on sale now.
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition immersive art experience.
Courtesy of Special Entertainment Events
Price: $26+ per adult
When: Select dates December 9, 2022, to January 22, 2023
Address: EY Centre, 4899 Uplands Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've taken a trip to Vatican City as you wander through Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel exhibit.
Accessibility: The exhibition is wheelchair accessible
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.