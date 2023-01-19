A Giant Sistine Chapel Experience Is Coming To Toronto & It Will Take You Straight To Rome
You'll soon be able to experience the majesty of Vatican City without getting on a plane. A new exhibit is opening in Toronto and it will transport you to Rome.
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is an immersive experience opening at the Toronto Event Centre on February 3, 2023. The attraction features reproductions of Michelangelo's frescoes from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel and you can come face-to-face with these iconic works of art .
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition.Courtesy of SEE Global | Sistine Chapel Exhibit
There are 34 displays in total including famous pieces like "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgement." The massive replicas allow you to get an up-close look at the iconic artwork without flying to Italy.
The reproductions are created using a "special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings" so you can have an authentic experience.
"We want to create an experience that is impossible to have at the chapel in Rome, where tourists must wait in long lines and are rushed through," Eric Leong, Senior Producer for SEE Global Entertainment said in a press release. "At our Toronto exhibit, guests can take pictures and admire the art up close for as long as they’d like, soaking in an inspiring and memorable experience.”
Audio guides are available to rent for a more in-depth experience of the attraction.
Tickets are already available online and start at $28 per adult. The exhibit is currently taking place in Ottawa until January 22, 2023. The Toronto event will run until April 2, 2023.
