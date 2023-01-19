Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
toronto events

A Giant Sistine Chapel Experience Is Coming To Toronto & It Will Take You Straight To Rome

Tickets are already on sale!

Ontario Associate Editor
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition.

Courtesy of SEE Global | Sistine Chapel Exhibit

You'll soon be able to experience the majesty of Vatican City without getting on a plane. A new exhibit is opening in Toronto and it will transport you to Rome.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is an immersive experience opening at the Toronto Event Centre on February 3, 2023. The attraction features reproductions of Michelangelo's frescoes from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel and you can come face-to-face with these iconic works of art .

Michelangelo\u2019s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition.Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition.Courtesy of SEE Global | Sistine Chapel Exhibit

There are 34 displays in total including famous pieces like "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgement." The massive replicas allow you to get an up-close look at the iconic artwork without flying to Italy.

The reproductions are created using a "special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings" so you can have an authentic experience.

"We want to create an experience that is impossible to have at the chapel in Rome, where tourists must wait in long lines and are rushed through," Eric Leong, Senior Producer for SEE Global Entertainment said in a press release. "At our Toronto exhibit, guests can take pictures and admire the art up close for as long as they’d like, soaking in an inspiring and memorable experience.”

Audio guides are available to rent for a more in-depth experience of the attraction.

Tickets are already available online and start at $28 per adult. The exhibit is currently taking place in Ottawa until January 22, 2023. The Toronto event will run until April 2, 2023.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

Michelangelo\u2019s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition.

Courtesy of SEE Global | Sistine Chapel Exhibit

Price: $28 + per adult

When: Opening February 3, 2023

Address: 15 Saskatchewan Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Experience the magic of the Sistine Chapel without buying a plane ticket.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Madeline Forsyth
    Ontario Associate Editor
    Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...