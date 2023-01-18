'The Office' Experience Is Coming To Toronto & You Can Hang Out At Dunder Mifflin
"Oh my god! Okay it's happening. Everybody stay calm!"
Everybody stay calm! Toronto is getting a new immersive exhibit this spring and it will take you straight to Scranton, Pennsylvania. The Office Experience just announced that it will be coming to the 6ix, so get ready for bears, beets and Battlestar Galactica.
TheOffice Experience is making its international debut at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre on March 3, 2023. It was created by Original X Productions (the same team behind The FRIENDS Experience) and Universal Live Entertainment alongside The Office U.S. co-creator Greg Daniels.
Schrute Farms from 'The Office.'Courtesy of The Office Experience
The attraction is "the largest-ever official interactive fan experience based on The Office" and allows fans to experience their favourite moments from the series in real life.
You can visit tons of areas featuring original props, costumes, and set recreations, including the Scranton Business Park and other sites from the show.
You'll actually be able to step inside the Dunder Mifflin office and hangout at Pam's desk, visit Ryan's closest, and "relive iconic moments such as Kevin’s chili spill."
The experience highlights all major characters from the series as well as "the Dundie Awards, the Michael Scott Paper Company and Jim and Pam’s love story."
Michael Scott's office.Courtesy of The Office Experience
You can even take a trip outside the office and visit Schrute Farms, Pam and Jim's wedding venue, and other areas.
There will be a themed retail store inside a replica of the Warehouse where you can purchase exclusive items. The shop is open to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests.
"This is the only place where fans can celebrate and interact with the series' most iconic sets and moments, from sitting behind Michael’s desk to dancing down the aisle at Jim and Pam’s wedding ceremony, or playing Dunder Ball in the Annex," Stacy Moscatelli, co-president and chief strategy officer of OGX said in a press release.
The attraction will run until June 4, 2023, and tickets will be available online starting January 25.
The Office Experience
Dwight's desk drawer with a stapler in jello.
Courtesy of The Office Experience
Price: $37+ per person
When: March 3 to June 4, 2023
Address: 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can experience The Office in real life at this themed attraction coming to Toronto.
