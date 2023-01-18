Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
the office

'The Office' Experience Is Coming To Toronto & You Can Hang Out At Dunder Mifflin

"Oh my god! Okay it's happening. Everybody stay calm!"

Ontario Associate Editor
Two women spilling a pot of chili. Right: A man and woman at the reception desk from 'The Office.'

Two women spilling a pot of chili. Right: A man and woman at the reception desk from 'The Office.'

Courtesy of The Office Experience

Everybody stay calm! Toronto is getting a new immersive exhibit this spring and it will take you straight to Scranton, Pennsylvania. The Office Experience just announced that it will be coming to the 6ix, so get ready for bears, beets and Battlestar Galactica.

TheOffice Experience is making its international debut at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre on March 3, 2023. It was created by Original X Productions (the same team behind The FRIENDS Experience) and Universal Live Entertainment alongside The Office U.S. co-creator Greg Daniels.

Schrute Farms from 'The Office.'Schrute Farms from 'The Office.'Courtesy of The Office Experience

The attraction is "the largest-ever official interactive fan experience based on The Office" and allows fans to experience their favourite moments from the series in real life.

You can visit tons of areas featuring original props, costumes, and set recreations, including the Scranton Business Park and other sites from the show.

You'll actually be able to step inside the Dunder Mifflin office and hangout at Pam's desk, visit Ryan's closest, and "relive iconic moments such as Kevin’s chili spill."

The experience highlights all major characters from the series as well as "the Dundie Awards, the Michael Scott Paper Company and Jim and Pam’s love story."

Michael Scott's office.Michael Scott's office.Courtesy of The Office Experience

You can even take a trip outside the office and visit Schrute Farms, Pam and Jim's wedding venue, and other areas.

There will be a themed retail store inside a replica of the Warehouse where you can purchase exclusive items. The shop is open to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests.

"This is the only place where fans can celebrate and interact with the series' most iconic sets and moments, from sitting behind Michael’s desk to dancing down the aisle at Jim and Pam’s wedding ceremony, or playing Dunder Ball in the Annex," Stacy Moscatelli, co-president and chief strategy officer of OGX said in a press release.

The attraction will run until June 4, 2023, and tickets will be available online starting January 25.

The Office Experience

\u200bDwight's desk drawer with a stapler in jello.

Dwight's desk drawer with a stapler in jello.

Courtesy of The Office Experience

Price: $37+ per person

When: March 3 to June 4, 2023

Address: 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can experience The Office in real life at this themed attraction coming to Toronto.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
    Madeline Forsyth
    Ontario Associate Editor
    Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...