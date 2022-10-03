Toby From 'The Office' Visited This Vancouver Restaurant & Unlike Michael, They Liked Him
"Scranton's loss is Vancouver's gain."
Paul Lieberstein, who plays the iconic character of Toby Flenderson The Office, was just spotted at a Vancouver restaurant. While in the show Michael Scott can't stand Toby, people at the restaurant embraced him.
Lieberstein visited Hapa Izakayaka in Yaletown on September 28, and the owner, Justin Ault, was thrilled about it.
The restaurant made a post of Ault and Lieberstein captioning it, "Hapa's new HR director! Welcome to Vancouver Toby Flenderson"
Ault told Narcity that he doesn't usually ask anyone famous for a photo but his family is such big fans of The Office, that he couldn't resist.
The Office star was dining at the Japanese restaurant with a buddy and he ordered a couple of Hapa hit sushi rolls. The owner also mentioned that Lieberstein was a "very nice gentleman" and "seemed to have enjoyed his time."
Hapa Izakaya is a trendy little restaurant that serves up a big menu. You can expect to see signature sushi rolls on the menu like the Hapa Roll which includes torched salmon, spicy mayo, avocado, cucumber, pickled daikon and asparagus.
Not only has this restaurant gotten some celeb-action but many other Vancouver restaurants have too.
Just a few restaurants down from Hapa, Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill, has seen tons of different big-time celebs walk through its door's over the years, including Drake.
Ryan Reynolds also has many favourite local spots to dine at in his hometown city, including Ask For Luigi and his all-time favourite restaurant in the world, Minerva's.
Hapa Izakaya
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1193 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC