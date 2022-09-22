Ryan Reynolds Just Revealed His Favourite Restaurants In Vancouver & Blake Loves Them, Too
He even called one his "all-time" fave.
Ryan Reynolds just revealed his favourite restaurants in his hometown of Vancouver, after someone in the city asked him for recommendations.
Visiting these spots seems to be a family affair because Blake Lively has given two of the places on his list shoutouts as some of her favourite things in the entire world.
The beloved Canadian star even went as far as to say that one Vancouver restaurant ranks as his "all time favourite" — Minerva's. He's actually given Minerva's some public love before, and the cute Greek restaurant lives up to the hype.
The person that sparked the list of hometown favourites was in Vancouver looking for some good eats, so took to Twitter to ask Reynolds for all of his recommendations, and he came through.
\u201c@SCook_TV Minerva\u2019s on 41st is all time favorite. Also amazing: Ask For Luigi on Alexander. (Steps from that clock) If you love ice cream as much as my family, try Rain Or Shine on 4th. The best bar in Vancouver is in my kitchen but I\u2019m afraid we\u2019re not accepting patronage at this time.\u201d— Sam Cook (@Sam Cook) 1663816623
A Vancouver hot spot, called Ask for Luigi, made it on his list. On an Instagram story showing her "favourite things in the world" Blake Lively said that she loves this spot, so it looks like family outings there are a thing!
Also featured on her Instagram story was Rain or Shine ice cream, which Reynolds recommended too. The homemade ice cream joint has multiple locations around the city, but Reynolds specified that he loves the one on 4th Ave. So if you want a chance of spotting a Reynolds-Lively family excursion, head there.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Ryan Reynolds tweet without some type of joke.
He ended his list by, unfortunately, saying the "best bar in Vancouver" is not taking in customers. Given that it's at his own home, that's fair enough. You know it's probably stocked full of Aviation American Gin!