Ryan Reynolds Got Nostalgic About His Old Vancouver High School & He's Still Got Swag (PHOTO)
He still has the school's team hoodie!
Ryan Reynolds is getting nostalgic about his high school days in Vancouver.
The Canadian actor shared a photo of himself wearing a sweater from Kitsilano Secondary School on Wednesday and it's a major nod to where he grew up.
In the picture shared on Wednesday on his Instagram story, Reynolds is seen smiling and wearing a Kitsilano Blue Demons hoodie, which is the high school's team name.
Ryan Reynolds wearing a Kitsilano Secondary School hoodie.@vancityreynolds | Instagram
Reynolds posted the photo on the school's "club day" which encourages students to sign up for teams and clubs offered at the high school.
This isn't the first time Reynolds has shared his love for Kitsilano Secondary School.
In 2020, he gave a speech to the graduating class and even shared some stories from when he was a student.
In the video Reynolds also revealed that he went to the Kitsilano high school for grades 11 and 12 and before that he went to Prince of Wales Secondary School.
"At the end of grade 10, I remember the vice principal at Prince of Wales, Dr. Hunt, sat me down and invited me to leave, which looking back was just a very Canadian way of kicking me out," he said in the video.
"Needless to say Kits was the best thing that ever happened to me up until that point."
Kitsilano Class of 2020www.youtube.com
The Deadpool actor grew up near both schools in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood, on Oliver Crescent to be exact.
Reynolds once shared that fact during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May 2019. Fallon showed a newspaper clipping from when Reynolds was three years old which showed the actor's home address - 2382 Oliver Crescent in Vancouver.
Over the years Reynolds has shared lots of memories from his days growing up in B.C. and we love to see it.
The Free Guy actor once shared a photo of himself standing beside a painting of a boy delivering the Vancouver Sun newspaper to a home.
In the caption Reynolds revealed that was his childhood home (which is no longer stands) in the painting and delivering the Vancouver Sun was his first job.
In another fun social media post, Reynolds once shared that he used to work at Safeway, a grocery store in Vancouver, and even bagged Sarah McLachlan's groceries once.
It looks like Reynolds had a pretty great (and relatable) childhood in B.C. and we hope he keeps sharing memories with his fans!
