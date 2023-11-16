Ryan Reynolds Just Received BC's Top Honour & He Hinted At A Big Move (PHOTOS)
"Being home for 24 hours made my life 10,000 hours better. 🇨🇦🇨🇦"
Ryan Reynolds made a quick visit to his hometown of Vancouver for a special ceremony and hinted that a move back to Canada may be in his future.
The Deadpool actor was in the B.C. city on Wednesday where he was inducted into the Order of British Columbia.
Reynolds shared a sweet post on Instagram with photos from the ceremony, what it meant to him to receive the honour and how excited he was to be home.
"Receiving the Order of British Columbia is the honour of a lifetime. I could have been born anywhere but I had the dumb and incredible luck to be made in Vancouver," he wrote in his caption.
"**Contrary to my earlier belief, the award is NOT a political appointment.** It’s merely symbolic and holds no real power."
Reynolds also jokingly mentioned several well-known spots in Vancouver in his post like Minerva's Restaurant in Kerrisdale, which he has previously called his favourite restaurant.
He also poked fun at Safeway on 4th and Vine, which is the grocery store he worked at when he was 19 years old, Grouse Mountain and the Vancouver Art Gallery.
The Free Guy actor was joined by his mom Tammy Reynolds and his brothers at the ceremony where he was presented with the honour by BC Premier David Eby and B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin.
Following the ceremony, Reynolds also shared a snapshot of himself by the water in Vancouver in his Instagram stories.
In the photo, you can see downtown Vancouver in the background.
Ryan Reynolds in Vancouver.@vancityreynolds | Instagram
In an interview with the Vancouver Sun, Reynolds shared how much he loved growing up in Vancouver and even admitted that he and his wife Blake Lively have thought about moving back to his hometown with their four kids.
"We’ve been — I guess I could characterize it as — subtly looking for a while," he said.
"Thankfully my wife is obsessed with Vancouver and the food scene in Vancouver. I’m obsessed with the childhood that I was given and how privileged that was to grow up in a place like Vancouver."
In the interview the Canadian actor also mentioned that he was really hoping he would get to spend more time in Vancouver and shoot Deadpool 3 in the B.C. city.
Unfortunately that won't be happening and the film will be shot in England instead.
"They have their infrastructure, and you just have to sort of fall in line. To a certain degree I understand that, but I miss home," Reynolds told the Vancouver Sun.
Hopefully Reynolds and Lively end up finding a house they love in Vancouver so that the actor can finally come home for good!