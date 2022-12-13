6 Vancouver Restaurants Celebrities Hit Up & One Is Ryan Reynolds' Favourite
They won't hurt your wallet either! 🤩
If you've ever wanted to dine like a celeb without a hefty bill at the end of it, some of these affordable restaurants in Vancouver might do the trick.
These are budget-friendly spots that some big-time celebs have frequented — and one of them is even Ryan Reynolds' favourite restaurant in the entire world!
Here are six local Vancouver restaurants that will have you making a reservation in no time.
Phnom Penh Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Address: 244 E Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: A little while back, Rogen shared some of his favourite local eateries and his go-to dishes with Chrissy Teigen, over Twitter. "Phnom Penh Cambodian wings," Rogen said in the tweet.
The Vietnamese-Cambodian restaurant looks like it serves up some mighty dishes at affordable prices. On the menu, you can see noodle dishes starting at only $13.
Whitespot
Price: 💸💸
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Michael Bublé shouted out one of his hometown favs and shared some legendary dishes too. The BC-born restaurant chain is a great spot to have a burger and a Caesar, according to the Canadian singer.
You can get The Legendary burger with salad or fries, for only $15.99.
Rodney’s Oyster House
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1228 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Actress, Melissa Fumero, from Netflix's Blockbuster, was spotted dining at Rodney’s Oyster House in Vancouver, a few months back.
"Enjoyed some amazing oysters, chowder, & lobster rolls with Rick Page today," Fumero said in an Instagram post.
On the menu, you can find "New England Clam Chowder" for $14.50 and "Haida Gwaii Candy" (candied salmon), for $19.50.
Minerva’s Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2411 W 41st Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This family-owned Greek restaurant is actually Ryan Reynolds' favourite place to dine in the world.
Aside from the celebrity recognition, the restaurant offers affordable eats like a "Linguine Marinara" for $18 and a "Minerva's Special Pizza" for $18.50.
A La Mode Pie Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1689 Johnston St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: A La Mode Pie Cafe was shouted out by Blake Lively as one of her favourite places in the world. The cafe offers menu items like Corn Chowder Pot Pie for $11.90.
Juice Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 54 Alexander St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This natural wine bar has been visited by the comedian and actor, Aziz Ansari.
"Aziz had a bottle of red from Catalonia producer Escoda Sanahuja, 'Nas del Gegant' and also took with him a couple bottles to go," the wine bar told Narcity.
The Juice Bar also serves locally made craft beer for $7 and Spanish Tortillas for $16.