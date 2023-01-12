Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

6 Celebrities You Can Spot In ​Vancouver This Month & There Are Some Big Names

Any Nicolas Cage fans out there?

Vancouver Staff Writer
More than a few major celebrities are currently filming in Vancouver, so keep your eyes peeled when you're walking down the streets!

From Community's Joel McHale to Wednesday's Christina Ricci, there's a whole boatload of celebrities you could bump into this month.

Here are six different actors and actresses in Vancouver right now.

Nicolas Cage

Famous actor Nicolas Cage can be spotted roaming the streets of Vancouver while filming a new horror-thriller film, Longlegs, according to IMDb.

Longlegs is in production from now until February 23, according to Creative BC.

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci, who you may recognize from Netflix's Wednesday series is currently in Vancouver for the second season of Yellowjackets.

This series will be in production until February 17, according to Creative BC.

Joel McHale

Community actor, Joel McHale is currently in Vancouver for the first season of Animal Control, according to IMDb. The new show will be in production until January 25, according to Creative BC.

Tyler Hoechlin

Superman & Lois is currently filming season three in Vancouver, up until March 13, according to Creative BC. Tyler Hoechlin, who plays Superman in the series, is currently in the city for it.

Grant Gustin

The Flash's main actor, Grant Gustin, can be spotted roaming around Vancouver while filming the ninth season of the series.

According to Creative BC, this show will be in production until March 6.

Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse, who you may know as Jughead from Riverdale, is in town filming the seventh season of the drama series.

Riverdale is filming in the city from now until June 23, according to Creative BC.

    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
