Lizzo Was Trying To Find Ryan Reynolds At Her Concert In Vancouver & It Was So Cute (VIDEO)
"Y'all saw Ryan Reynolds?" 🇨🇦
Lizzo was in Ryan Reynolds’ hometown on Monday, November 7, for her Lizzo: The Special tour, and tried to hunt down the celeb, as any good fan would do.
The American singer performed at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and gave the super cute shout-out while on stage.
Mid-performance, Lizzo jokingly checked in with the crowd to see if anyone had spotted the iconic actor for themselves and it was truly adorable.
"Y'all saw Ryan Reynolds? I did not," Lizzo said.
"He gotta be here, huh," she added.
@lizzo was looking for @vancityreynolds at her concert in Vancouver
Unfortunately, Reynolds was not actually in the crowd, to Lizzo's great disappointment.
Lizzo's ears did perk up when she heard a fan yell "I love you" and she responded, "C'mon I thought you'd given me the tea on Ryan Reynolds!"
Not only did Reynolds get some love that night, but Lizzo also gave a huge shout-out to all the Canadians out there.
"That's the thing about Canadians, you're kind to one another," she said to the crowd.
It’s also clear from her other visits to Canada that Lizzo has a soft spot for the country.
During her concert in Toronto on October 7, Lizzo said she wanted to move to Canada and went as far as to ask if anyone wanted to marry her.
"Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?" Lizzo said.
Petition for @lizzo to stay in Canada
After both of these heartwarming Canadian performances, Lizzo is now heading back to the U.S.
She is set to perform at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on November 9.