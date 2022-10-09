Lizzo Wants To Move To Canada & Asked For Marriage Proposals At Her Toronto Concert (VIDEO)
"I'm minding my fat black beautiful business."
It looks like Lizzo loves Canada just as much as it loves her! On Saturday, October 11, the Truth Hurts singer was in Toronto for herLizzo: The Special tour.
As she took to the stage, she had a message for her fans.
"The weight of oppression is off of me," Lizzo said to the crowd. "I love it here Toronto. I feel like everyone in America got my motherf*cking name in their motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason."
"I'm minding my fat black beautiful business," she continued, like the queen that she is.
That's when she had a question for the Canadians.
"Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?" she asked, which earned a loud cheer from the crowd.
In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Canadian actor Keanu Reeves mentioned that he's interested in getting dual citizenship, so perhaps the two celebs could get together and see if romance strikes?
Her comment about people having her name in their mouths might be in reference to a recent interviewKanye West did with Tucker Carlson where he had some things to say about her body.
“Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine," West said. "When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots... on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight. Because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it’s actually unhealthy."
While Ye is entitled to his opinion, as Lizzo said, "I'm minding my fat black beautiful business," so she seems to not be too bothered!
