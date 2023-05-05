Lizzo Cancelled Her Montreal Concert At The Last Minute & Explained Why In A Heartfelt Video
"I will make it up to you, Montreal."
Pop icon Lizzo cancelled her Montreal concert on Thursday, May 4, at the very last minute — but took to social media to apologize to her Canuck fans.
In a heartfelt video posted just hours before the big concert set to take place at Montreal's Bell Centre, she appeared to be wearing a face mask and was wrapped in a blanket.
"Hi Montreal," she starts the video by saying. "I had a sore throat last night and a headache. And I went to bed and I woke up this morning and it was worse."
She continues, "And my body is weak and I have chills and my head hurts."
The "Juice" singer says that normally, when she got a cold, she would shower, eat and take medicine and that would help her feel better, but in this instance, her illness was getting worse.
"I think it’s the flu," she told her 13 million Instagram followers. “And I have to make the unfortunate decision to cancel today."
"This is the second time I've ever had to cancel due to health in my entire career."
Lizzo added that she wants to find a date to reschedule and "will make it up to you, Montreal."
She captioned the short clip, posted on Thursday, "Montreal I’m so sorry but I physically cannot do the show. I promise we will honor your tickets."
Event management company Evenko says that fans should hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for a new show date, CBC reports.
News of the cancellation was met with a mixed reaction, with many sending well wishes to the American singer.
"Lizzo rest. The real ones will understand. Whoever got my queen sick needs to catch me outside," one person wrote.
Another added, "Feel better Lizzo!!"
Others, though, expressed disappointment since they had travelled for the concert, with some calling out the late decision to postpone the show.
"Girl I drove 10 hrs," one comment said.
Somebody else responded to say, "Me reading this while on the bus heading to your concert."
"I hope you’re feeling better soon! It sucks because I travelled from Newfoundland to get here which is a very expensive island to get off of. Sadly I won’t be able to see you now," another stated.
"Why was the cancellation announced so late? Shouldn’t it have been announced this morning? People have travelled from outside Montreal, and others are downtown, eating, and have just found out. That’s the upsetting part…," another frustrated concert-goer added.
A couple of people floated the idea that Lizzo may have caught a new COVID-19 strain, with some wondering if she could have caught it from the Met Gala -- which she attended just three days ago.
Even if "all the rumours are true," it hopefully won’t be too long before Lizzo is up and about again.