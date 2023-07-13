Lizzo Shared Her Beauty Routine For Long Flights & The Products Are Actually Affordable
Do you fly covered in face masks?
Lizzo dropped her skincare routine for long-haul flights, and you can actually afford to try it.
Unlike other celebrities whose eye creams cost more than a monthly car payment, Lizzo is keeping it real with affordable skincare from well-loved brands like Cetaphil to cheap chin masks.
In an unfiltered TikTok video, Lizzo shared her "Get ready with me" routine to fly to Australia, and this superstar travels in comfort and class with her hair wrapped in a stylish and protective scarf, face masks applied and PJs on.
Lizzo started her routine with Cetaphil on her skin, and while she doesn't specify which product she's using, moisturizers from this well-loved brand usually run around $20.
For her hair, Lizzo starts with a headband and secures a scarf around it, twisting it into a bun and securing it into place with a handful of bobby pins.
"What I'm going for is face, face, face, beauty, protecting my hair," she says.
On the flight, Lizzo dawned a brown fuzzy zip-up, oversized sunglasses and a mask before changing into her pyjamas and applying her skin care.
She started with NAKEDBEAUTY MD's Damask Rose Revitalizing Eye Masks for her under eyes which was her most expensive product. (A box with seven pairs sells for $110, so each set is roughly valued at around $15.71.)
After her eye care, Lizzo took a sip of carrot juice before moving on to her face and applied the 111Skin Cryo De-puffing Facial Mask, which costs $32 a pop.
She ended her beauty routine by applying a Chin Lift Peptide & Niacinamide Sculpting Sheet Mask, which sells for $9.
So if you're looking to fly like Lizzo, her inflight beauty care routine will only cost you about $56.71.