Dwight Schrute Sings The Best Song About Canada In This Deleted Scene From 'The Office' (VIDEO)
Calling all Canadian Dunder Mifflin fans! 🇨🇦🤩
Calling all fans of The Office! A deleted scene from the cult favourite show is circulating online and it includes a hilarious song all about Canada.
At the weekend, Canada's former minister of innovation, science and industry James Moore took to Twitter to thank actor Rainn Wilson for what he called a "great Canadian folk song I didn’t know existed."
Linked in the tweet is what appears to be a deleted scene from the American series, in which Wilson plays arguably one of the most iconic characters — Dwight Kurt Schrute III.
During the clip, character Pam Beesly asks, "The Olympics are in Vancouver, is that British Columbia?"
Schrute responds by saying, "Well Pam, there's really only a few things you need to know about Canada," before breaking out into song.
"There’s Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia."
"Prince Edward Island’s very small, but British Columbia tops them all!" he sings.
That's not all.
Schrute continues, "But… before I finish up my story, you should know the territories."
"There are only three so I’ll be quick, the Yukon, Northwest, and Nunavut."
"If you want to have a ball, there’s Saskatoon and Montreal. And if you want to pack your sacks, we’ll be going off to Halifax. And if you’re looking for a wife, be sure to visit Yellowknife!"
He then shouts, "NATURAL RESOURCES!" before diving into a list of some of the "exports" these regions boast.
It's not clear which season or episode the unseen clip was originally from, but it may have been from around season 6, episode 16 — Manager and the Salesman.
In the cold open of this particular The Office episode, manager Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) and Dwight Schrute are attempting to cancel a hotel reservation in Vancouver during the first week of the 2010 Olympics.
During the scene, Scott says to the hotel receptionist, "I have always heard that British Columbia is a very nice place, but I'm not getting that from this conversation."
Pam Beesly, played by Jenna Fischer, can also be seen wearing a similar outfit in both the deleted scene and the aired episode.
It's not the only time Canada gets a shoutout in the cult-favourite TV show. Earlier on in the series, during season five, Scott and several other employees go to Winnipeg, Manitoba during the episode Business Trip.
There, Michael Scott meets the hotel concierge, Marie, and ends up spending the night in her hotel room.
If you haven't watched the show, it's still available on Netflix Canada. Previously, there were concerns that The Office may leave Netflix in Canada, although the streaming service confirmed to Narcity in 2021 that it will be sticking around.
