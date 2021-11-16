Michael Bublé Just Referenced 'The Office' In A TikTok About Parenting & It's Spot On
Parenting advice courtesy of Dwight Schrute.
A recent TikTok video from Michael Bublé has shed some insight into his parenting techniques.
The dad of three posted a video on Tuesday, November 16 of him and his wife Luisana Lopilato coming to an agreement on what to do about their little ones.
My first tik tok with @lulopilato ❤️❤️❤️ #Doyouwanttoformanalliance #fyp #parents
"When your children outnumber you," the video reads.
Bublé then mouthed along to a famous scene fromThe Office between Dwight Schrute and Jim Halpert.
"Do you want to form an alliance with me?" Bublé said in the voice of Dwight Schrute.
"Absolutely I do," Lopilato responded as Halpert.
This is the first-ever TikTok Bublé has posted featuring his wife, but he's been active on the social media account in the past.
Back in September, the singer posted a video hyperventilating and ranting over his pal Ryan Reynolds doing the "Grace Kelly" trend and sounding, well, pretty damn good at it.
It’s taken me a solid week to process this discovery @Ryan Reynolds … and Thanks a lot @TikTok! #ryanreynolds #willferrell
"So last week we found out that Ryan Reynolds can sing, too," he said in the video.
He went on to say that singing is "his thing" before tossing a pillow across the room and complaining about the fact that Reynolds is not only "ripped with muscles" but can also apparently carry a tune.
Reynolds also has a TikTok account where he recently jokingly revealed "the trick" to punching Dwayne Johnson in the head and how to survive the aftermath of the situation.
At the end of the day, it's all good fun!