Michael Bublé Just Referenced 'The Office' In A TikTok About Parenting & It's Spot On

Parenting advice courtesy of Dwight Schrute.

Michael Bublé Just Referenced 'The Office' In A TikTok About Parenting & It's Spot On
michaelbuble | TikTok

A recent TikTok video from Michael Bublé has shed some insight into his parenting techniques.

The dad of three posted a video on Tuesday, November 16 of him and his wife Luisana Lopilato coming to an agreement on what to do about their little ones.

@michaelbuble

My first tik tok with @lulopilato ❤️❤️❤️ #Doyouwanttoformanalliance #fyp #parents

"When your children outnumber you," the video reads.

Bublé then mouthed along to a famous scene fromThe Office between Dwight Schrute and Jim Halpert.

"Do you want to form an alliance with me?" Bublé said in the voice of Dwight Schrute.

"Absolutely I do," Lopilato responded as Halpert.

This is the first-ever TikTok Bublé has posted featuring his wife, but he's been active on the social media account in the past.

Back in September, the singer posted a video hyperventilating and ranting over his pal Ryan Reynolds doing the "Grace Kelly" trend and sounding, well, pretty damn good at it.

@michaelbuble

It’s taken me a solid week to process this discovery @Ryan Reynolds … and Thanks a lot @TikTok! #ryanreynolds #willferrell

"So last week we found out that Ryan Reynolds can sing, too," he said in the video.

He went on to say that singing is "his thing" before tossing a pillow across the room and complaining about the fact that Reynolds is not only "ripped with muscles" but can also apparently carry a tune.

Reynolds also has a TikTok account where he recently jokingly revealed "the trick" to punching Dwayne Johnson in the head and how to survive the aftermath of the situation.

At the end of the day, it's all good fun!

This TikTok Video Just Summed Up Winter In Canada & You've Just Got To Laugh (VIDEO)

The struggle is so real.

@maaanduuuu | TikTok

A winter storm has been causing all kinds of havoc across the Prairies recently, and this seriously Canadian TikTok has captured what might be the most perfect snippet of what life is like for Canucks during the cold months.

"You know it's bad when..." said the video from PaPamPaM (@maaanduuuu on TikTok) on Monday, November 15.

Canadian TikTokers Say These Are Their Must-Have Gifts For The Holiday Season

I'll take one of each, please. 🎁

Sephora, @sonos | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There can be a lot to think about during the holidays between stocking stuffers and holiday decor to splurge-worthy gifts for those you really care about.

Ryan Reynolds Said He 'Can't Stand' This Type Of Celeb & Then Instantly Acted Like One

We thought you were better than this, Ryan.

@netflixuk | Instagram

The stars of Netflix's Red Notice have been all over recently to promote their new flick, and Ryan Reynolds has definitely been doing his part.

The Vancouver-born celeb filmed a short video for Netflix UK's Instagram and had some choice words to say about certain types of popular figures.

Ryan Reynolds Says He Has 'A Ton In Common' With Dwayne Johnson & The Bromance Is Real

So. Damn. Pure. 💕

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @therock | Instagram

The love-fest going on between Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson is showing no signs of slowing down during the promo for Netflix's Red Notice and it's honestly the cutest thing.

In an interview with Fatherly on November 12, the Canadian celeb gushed about his co-star and just how similar their lives are.

