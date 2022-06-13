NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
shelved

Toronto's Getting A Sitcom Set In A Parkdale Library & May Be As Funny As 'The Office'

The show has a writer from "The Office"!

Toronto Staff Writer
Interior of a library. Right: Toronto skyline.

Interior of a library. Right: Toronto skyline.

Mike2focus | Dreamstime, Atomazul | Dreamstime

Lovers of The Officeand residents of Toronto may want to do a little happy dance because CTV is rolling out a new workplace sitcom that might fill the hole in your heart that Michael Scott and Jim Halpert left in 2013.

From the legendary Kim's Convenience to Workin' Moms, Toronto is no stranger to sitcoms. Nevertheless, it looks like the 6ix is about to add another hilarious show to the lineup with Shelved.

The new workplace series will take place at the "Jameson Public Library in Parkdale" and comes from Anthony Q. Farrell, a Canadian writer, producer and actor who served as a staff writer on The Office.

This is a pretty good indication of what fans of the show can expect from the new comedy, which is "centred around the lives of the employees and patrons at the Jameson Public Library in Parkdale," according to a press release from Bell Media.

The new show comes from Farrell and Counterfeit Pictures and is described as a "single-camera workplace comedy," just like The Office and many others in the genre. The cast for Shelved has yet to be announced.

When it comes to the setting of the show, Parkdale doesn't actually have a library called Jameson Public Library. However, Parkdale's Toronto Public Library Branch is just a few blocks away from Jameson Avenue, according to Exclaim!

So, it may be that the show is simply taking inspiration from the surrounding area.

An exact date of when viewers will be able to sink their teeth into Shelved has not been announced just yet, but according to Bell Media, the show is "set to debut or begin production during the 2022/23 broadcast year."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...