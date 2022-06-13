Toronto's Getting A Sitcom Set In A Parkdale Library & May Be As Funny As 'The Office'
The show has a writer from "The Office"!
Lovers of The Officeand residents of Toronto may want to do a little happy dance because CTV is rolling out a new workplace sitcom that might fill the hole in your heart that Michael Scott and Jim Halpert left in 2013.
From the legendary Kim's Convenience to Workin' Moms, Toronto is no stranger to sitcoms. Nevertheless, it looks like the 6ix is about to add another hilarious show to the lineup with Shelved.
The new workplace series will take place at the "Jameson Public Library in Parkdale" and comes from Anthony Q. Farrell, a Canadian writer, producer and actor who served as a staff writer on The Office.
This is a pretty good indication of what fans of the show can expect from the new comedy, which is "centred around the lives of the employees and patrons at the Jameson Public Library in Parkdale," according to a press release from Bell Media.
The new show comes from Farrell and Counterfeit Pictures and is described as a "single-camera workplace comedy," just like The Office and many others in the genre. The cast for Shelved has yet to be announced.
When it comes to the setting of the show, Parkdale doesn't actually have a library called Jameson Public Library. However, Parkdale's Toronto Public Library Branch is just a few blocks away from Jameson Avenue, according to Exclaim!
So, it may be that the show is simply taking inspiration from the surrounding area.
An exact date of when viewers will be able to sink their teeth into Shelved has not been announced just yet, but according to Bell Media, the show is "set to debut or begin production during the 2022/23 broadcast year."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.