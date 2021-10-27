Trending Tags

'The Office' Star BJ Novak Has An Accidental Stock Photo & His Face Is On So Many Products

He's "too amused to do anything about it" and so are we.

'The Office' Star BJ Novak Has An Accidental Stock Photo & His Face Is On So Many Products
@bjnovak | Instagram

Ryan the temp apparently did some modelling before he landed a job at Dunder-Mifflin.

The Office actor BJ Novak says he accidentally became a stock photo model early in his career, and he still sees his face on all kinds of products from various countries.

"Years ago, someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site, and now apparently I am on products all around the world," he wrote on his Instagram story on Monday.

Those products include everything from men's cologne in Sweden, to rain ponchos in the U.S., to face paint in Uruguay and hair clippers in China.

"I am too amused to do anything about it," Novak wrote.

@bjnovak | Instagram

Novak isn't the only actor with a stock photo past.

Simu Liu, the Canadian star of Kim's Convenience and Marvel's Shang-Chi, was an actual stock photo model back in the day, and you can still find those photos online.

He embraced the stock pics earlier this year when Shang-Chi hit theatres, before vowing that those days were behind him.

"No more stock photos for this guy," he tweeted on September 14.

