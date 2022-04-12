These 6 TV Shows Are Filming In Toronto This Summer & You Could Run Into So Many Celebs
Could you imagine running into Joseph Morgan?
Summer in Toronto is a magical thing- the air is hot, the patios are bumping, and this year the streets may be filled with celebrities.
This summer, so many tv shows will be filming in the 6ix. If you're lucky, you may be able to spot a celebrity or two during production with big names like Paul Wesley, Joseph Morgan and Kiefer Sutherland possibly filming in Toronto.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
About: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds started filming in Toronto in the spring of 2022 and will wrap up on June 29. Paul Wesley, who recently joined the cast as James T. Kirk, has already been spotted around Toronto, According to IMDb, this prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series follows the adventures of the USS Enterprise crew under the leadership of Captain Christopher Pike.
Starring: Paul Wesley, Ethan Peck, Rebbeca Romijn, Anson Mount, Christina Chong
Titans
About: Titans season four started filming in Toronto in February and will film in the city until July 21. The show follows young DC heroes as they fight evil, and this season notable Vampire Diaries alumni Joseph Morgan was announced to have joined the cast as villain Sebastian Sanger. So, if you're lucky, you may be able to spot the infamous bad guy himself.
Starring: Joseph Morgan, Kory Anders, Brenton Thwaites, Ryan Potter, Teagan Croft
Rabbit Hole
Kiefer Sutherland
About: This upcoming TV series has been kept pretty under wraps, however, we do know that Kiefer Sutherland will star in the espionage drama as a private operative named James Weir, according to TV Insider. In the show, Weir will fight for the "preservation of democracy," according to IMDb. The series will shoot from May 16 to September 16, so you'll have plenty of opportunities to spot Sutherland and whoever else may be in the cast.
Starring: Kiefer Sutherland
Children Ruin Everything
About: This Canadian comedy series follows two parents living in the city as they fight to keep their sense of self while raising two young kids. The second season will be shooting in Toronto from April 20 to August 4, 2022.
Starring: Meaghan Rath, Aaron Abrams, Nazneen Contractor.
The Handmaid's Tale
About: This dystopian series has already been spotted filming around Toronto, and according to the show's rumoured code name "Ruby Road," the show will be in the 6ix until July 6. The series is based on Margaret Atwood's best-selling novels and follows the lives of fertile women trapped in a controlling society where their reproductive health and sexual agency don't belong to them.
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes,
Pretty Hard Cases
About: This crime comedy follows two detectives as they try and make a difference and fight the good fight in a flawed system, according to IMDb. Pretty Hard Cases will be filming in Toronto from early May to late August.
Starring: Meredith MacNeil, Adrienne C. Moore, Al Mukadam