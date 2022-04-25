'The Handmaid's Tale' To Film 'Highly Visible' & 'Graphic Content’ In Cambridge
"Community members are advised to avoid the filming locations."
Cover your eyes and look away because "highly visible graphic content" is being filmed in Cambridge for The Handmaid's Tale.
Hulu's series, The Handmaid's Tale, has been spotted shooting its fifth season all over Ontario, and this week Cambridge is up for a less than PG visit.
The city of Cambridge put out a press release on April 22, warning residents that filming will be taking place for "Ruby Road," a code name linked toThe Handmaid's Tale. On "April 26 and 27-29," filming will "involve some highly visible graphic content which may be disturbing."
The city is advising residents to avoid the filming locations.
April 26 filming locations
Filming will take place on April 26 at Mill Race Park and Living Levee Trail from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and on Brant Road North from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
If you're driving around Brant Road North or Parkhill Road Bridge, you can expect some "Intermittent Traffic Control," but Parkhill Road Bridge will only be impacted outside of rush hours.
Tuesday's shoots have special advisories of residential filming, simulated violence, horror elements and replica weapons.
April 27 to 29 filming locations
Filming for the rest of the week will talk place on "private property" from around 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
However, residents may want to be wary of "Intermittent Traffic Control on Guelph Avenue between Sheffield St and Fisher Mills Road."
"Surrounding businesses" will not be impacted by the production, and the city of Cambridge says they are "grateful for the tremendous support the film industry receives from our local businesses, community members, and visitors."