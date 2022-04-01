Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto celebrity sightings

'The Handmaid's Tale' Has Been Spotted Filming All Over Toronto's Most Iconic Locations

The cast was spotted filming at U of T and Yonge-Dundas Square this week!

The Handmaid's Tale cast sitting on a porch. Right: Downtown Toronto.

The Handmaid's Tale cast sitting on a porch. Right: Downtown Toronto.

@otfagbenle | Instagram, Mihai Andritoiu | Dreamstime

Filming for season five of The Handmaid's Talehas been spotted in the most iconic locations in Toronto this week. They were seen at Yonge-Dundas Square and the University of Toronto campus.

The hit dystopian Hulu series has been shooting in and around Toronto, so you may be able to spot some of your favourite actors on the street if you keep your eyes open.

A Twitter user spotted Elisabeth Moss, who plays June Osborne on the show, and O-T Fagbenle, who plays, Luke Bankole, filming at U of T, according to a tweet posted on March 26.

The user captured pictures of the cast and the set, which had been transformed into the "Consulate General of the United States of America."

Another Twitter user captured more pictures of the pair and another photo of Moss reportedly filming at a Toronto park with her character's baby Nichole Osborne.

The show was also allegedly filmed in Clover Hill Park this past week, according to a tweet from Toronto Filming on March 25. However, it's uncertain if it's the same park.

If you were downtown on March 29, you might have spotted Moss and Fagbenle filming at Yong-Dundas Square as the production took over the city's notable landmark.

The production has been spotted filming outside of Toronto in Cambridge on the Forbes Estate, according to a tweet from Toronto Filming on March 30.

Although that's not the only spot they've been visiting outside of the 6ix.

Toronto Filming reports that the show was also spotted filming a "hush-hush scene" in Newmarket this week.

A reposted tweet from Handmaid's Daily on March 30 shows what appears to be a building transformed to look like the "Gilead Information Centre."

So whether you're in downtown Toronto or Newmarket, you may have a chance to catch a glimpse of filming because according to the city of Toronto, the project's rumoured code name "Ruby Road" under the company "Gilead 5 Productions Inc." will be filming until July 29, 2022.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...