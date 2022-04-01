'The Handmaid's Tale' Has Been Spotted Filming All Over Toronto's Most Iconic Locations
The cast was spotted filming at U of T and Yonge-Dundas Square this week!
Filming for season five of The Handmaid's Talehas been spotted in the most iconic locations in Toronto this week. They were seen at Yonge-Dundas Square and the University of Toronto campus.
The hit dystopian Hulu series has been shooting in and around Toronto, so you may be able to spot some of your favourite actors on the street if you keep your eyes open.
A Twitter user spotted Elisabeth Moss, who plays June Osborne on the show, and O-T Fagbenle, who plays, Luke Bankole, filming at U of T, according to a tweet posted on March 26.
Elisabeth Moss and O-T Fagbenle shooting at the "Consulate General of the United States of America" aka UofT. #TheHandmaidsTale@TOFilming_EMpic.twitter.com/mljcoJPMe7
— Andrew Thomas (@andrewbent) March 26, 2022
The user captured pictures of the cast and the set, which had been transformed into the "Consulate General of the United States of America."
Another Twitter user captured more pictures of the pair and another photo of Moss reportedly filming at a Toronto park with her character's baby Nichole Osborne.
Elisabeth Moss and O-T Fagbenle
were shooting a scene together for The Handmaid's Tale season 5 at a location for the US Consulate in Toronto. Elisabeth was also filming a scene with Nichole at a park earlier today. #rubyroad#handmaidstale@TOFilming_EMpic.twitter.com/9Y4szeL4kZ
— Diego Malone (@diegomalone) March 26, 2022
The show was also allegedly filmed in Clover Hill Park this past week, according to a tweet from Toronto Filming on March 25. However, it's uncertain if it's the same park.
Filming Update!
Video from #TheHandmaidsTale set at Clover Hill Park. 🤫🎥🎬 https://t.co/HtmSTtRFA9
— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) March 25, 2022
If you were downtown on March 29, you might have spotted Moss and Fagbenle filming at Yong-Dundas Square as the production took over the city's notable landmark.
Filming Update!#HandmaidsTale was filming at Yonge & Dundas today. 🤫🎥🎬 https://t.co/og9yvXZg5m
— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) March 30, 2022
The production has been spotted filming outside of Toronto in Cambridge on the Forbes Estate, according to a tweet from Toronto Filming on March 30.
Filming Update!#HandmaidsTale is always working hard. This week they are also filming on the Forbes Estate in Cambridge 🤫🎥🎬 https://t.co/rmCneRsyvJ
— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) March 30, 2022
Although that's not the only spot they've been visiting outside of the 6ix.
Toronto Filming reports that the show was also spotted filming a "hush-hush scene" in Newmarket this week.
Filming Update!#HandmaidsTale is also in Newmarket for a hush-hush scene 🤫🎥🎬 https://t.co/J0xZeJ0HNH
— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) March 30, 2022
A reposted tweet from Handmaid's Daily on March 30 shows what appears to be a building transformed to look like the "Gilead Information Centre."
So whether you're in downtown Toronto or Newmarket, you may have a chance to catch a glimpse of filming because according to the city of Toronto, the project's rumoured code name "Ruby Road" under the company "Gilead 5 Productions Inc." will be filming until July 29, 2022.