russian ukraine war

Yvonne Strahovski Marched With Torontonians At A Protest For Ukraine This Weekend

TheHandmaid's Tale actress came out and showed her support.

Toronto Staff Writer
Yvonne Strahovski. Right: Protest for Ukraine in Toronto this weekend

Yvonne Strahovski. Right: Protest for Ukraine in Toronto this weekend

@yvonnestrahovski | Instagram, Jackie Vandinther | Narcity

Yvonne Strahovski joined thousands of Torontonians in a march for Ukraine to protest Russia's invasion of the country this weekend.

The Australian actress, known for her work in The Handmaid's Tale and The Tomorrow War, posted a slideshow of photos on Sunday of herself attending a protest for Ukraine in downtown Toronto.

In her post, Strahovski can be seen marching alongside Torontonians in a face mask with Ukraine's colours painted on the right side and a streak of red on the left.

The actress posted several images and a video of people marching in the streets waving flags and holding signs, all in support of Ukraine.

One picture in her post features a protesters sign which reads "Stand with Ukraine." Strahovski captioned the post, "Today Toronto marched #ukraina#stoimyzukrainą 💔."

According to Ukraine's foreign minister, Russia attacked Ukraine last week in a "full-scale invasion" on February 24.

Since Russia's initial invasion, President Vladimir Putin has alluded to the potential use of nuclear weapons and received mass criticism from countries in the West for escalating the already fraught situation.

Live Coverage Of The #StandWithUkraine Rally In Torontowww.youtube.com

Torontonians and Canadians across the county gathered on Sunday, February 27, to march and show their solidarity for Ukraine as the tense conflict continues, according to CBC.

The protest held on Sunday was titled "Mega March Rally." According to the Ukrainian Candian Congress Toronto Branch, "Over 20,000.00 people came out in support and solidarity with the #Ukrainian people."

Protests for Ukraine have been ongoing this past week in response to the conflict.

