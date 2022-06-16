'The Handmaid's Tale' Cast Has Been Spotted Filming Season 5 All Over Downtown Toronto
The cast is back in town!
The Handmaid's Tale cast is in full swing, filming its fifth season in Toronto, and there have been so many recent sightings.
Toronto Filming reported in a tweet on June 16 at 7:18 a.m. that Bradley Whitford, who plays Commander Joseph Lawrence, was taking a seat in the director's chair and reposted a photo of Yvonne Strahovski, who plays Serena Joy Waterford, clapping as she watched Whitford in action.
Filming Update!
Bradley Whitford takes a set in the director's seat this week while filming #HandmaidsTale 🤫🎥🎬 https://t.co/ZsVDnlxpbx
— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) June 16, 2022
The star of the dystopian drama, Elisabeth Moss, was also spotted running down Queen Street West with an elaborate camera crew trailing behind her, according to a tweet posted on June 15 at 1:43 p.m..
Elisabeth Moss filming running scenes for The Handmaid's Tale on Queen Street West in Toronto. Follow my Patreon and Hollywood North Update on youtube for more photos and videos.https://t.co/AnlKR0hhZ0pic.twitter.com/rxWcc4B3Pv
— Sean O'Neill (@seansmovies) June 15, 2022
"Elisabeth Moss filming running scenes for The Handmaid's Tale on Queen Street West in Toronto. Follow my Patreon and Hollywood North Update on YouTube for more photos and videos," reads the tweet.
Onset Toronto also managed to snap a pic of Strahovski on set with a baby cradled in her arms on June 15 at 6:26 p.m., wearing a pale blue button-up and a cream skirt with her hair slicked back.
New: Yvonne Strahovski on set filming “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5 in Toronto.@TOFilming_EM
.
.#yvonnestrahovski#thehandmaidstale#serenajoy#tht#serenajoywaterford#onset#filming#toronto#bts#celebrity#behindthescenes#setlife#hollywoodnorthpic.twitter.com/kscDBasGML
— onset_toronto (@onset_toronto) June 15, 2022
The popular Hulu series has already been spotted filming all over Toronto and is set to film in the 6ix until July 29, according to the City of Toronto's filming schedule under the show's rumoured code name "Ruby Road."
The dystopian thriller, based on the best-selling novel by Margeret Atwood, follows women's lives in a repressive dictatorship where their rights are limited in a bleak and emotionally captivating take on the future. Additionally, it looks like season five will be bringing the heat with "visibly graphic" scenes already filmed.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.