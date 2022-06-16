NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

the handmaid's tale

'The Handmaid's Tale' Cast Has Been Spotted Filming Season 5 All Over Downtown Toronto

The cast is back in town!

Toronto Staff Writer
Elisabeth Moss. Right: CN Tower.

Elisabeth Moss. Right: CN Tower.

@elisabethmossofficial | Instagram,Marek Poplawski | Dreamstime

The Handmaid's Tale cast is in full swing, filming its fifth season in Toronto, and there have been so many recent sightings.

Toronto Filming reported in a tweet on June 16 at 7:18 a.m. that Bradley Whitford, who plays Commander Joseph Lawrence, was taking a seat in the director's chair and reposted a photo of Yvonne Strahovski, who plays Serena Joy Waterford, clapping as she watched Whitford in action.

The star of the dystopian drama, Elisabeth Moss, was also spotted running down Queen Street West with an elaborate camera crew trailing behind her, according to a tweet posted on June 15 at 1:43 p.m..

"Elisabeth Moss filming running scenes for The Handmaid's Tale on Queen Street West in Toronto. Follow my Patreon and Hollywood North Update on YouTube for more photos and videos," reads the tweet.

Onset Toronto also managed to snap a pic of Strahovski on set with a baby cradled in her arms on June 15 at 6:26 p.m., wearing a pale blue button-up and a cream skirt with her hair slicked back.

The popular Hulu series has already been spotted filming all over Toronto and is set to film in the 6ix until July 29, according to the City of Toronto's filming schedule under the show's rumoured code name "Ruby Road."

The dystopian thriller, based on the best-selling novel by Margeret Atwood, follows women's lives in a repressive dictatorship where their rights are limited in a bleak and emotionally captivating take on the future. Additionally, it looks like season five will be bringing the heat with "visibly graphic" scenes already filmed.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...