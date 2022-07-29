A Bunch Of Movies & Shows Are Filming In Ottawa This Summer So Keep An Eye On These Spots
You might see cameras on your next coffee run.🎬
Not another Christmas movie filming in Ottawa, you say. Well, actually, there are a bunch of shows and movies being shot in the city this summer, and only a couple are holiday films this time.
Some film crews have been spotted at the Château Laurier, Westboro, Elgin Street, and some private residences. So, if you keep your eyes peeled, you might see cameras with directors who've been behind some iconic 90s TV shows.
Other film locations are more mysterious, so you might have to do some detective work to find them.
Hotel for the Holidays
This Christmas Movie, Hotel for the Holidays, is brought to you by Ron Oliver, who directed some episodes of the classic 90s shows Are You Afraid of the Dark? and Goosebumps. How cool is that?
"Sir Ronald’s latest motion picture finds him returning to - gasp - a hockey rink in Ontario, Canada," wrote Oliver in an Instagram post. The director also shared a Christmas-decorated shot from the Château Laurier.
So, you might just see crews at your local ice rink or during your next hotel stay.
One Delicious Christmas
One Delicious Christmas is a movie by director Stacey N. Harding, who has led episodes of the spooky but iconic TV series Charmed.
Film crews for the flick were spotted at The Moulin de Provence on Metcalfe Street, and on July 28 the cafe said on Instagram that it would be closed to film a movie, saying it would "return from Hollywood" on Friday.
Maybe you'll step into a Christmas movie during your next coffee run.
Fun'Q
This TV series features B.C talent Spencer Watts, who appeared as a host in Fish the Dish, Watts on the Grill, and Spencer's Big 30.
The Canadian even won silver in the 2012 global Culinary Olympics. This series is filmed in the capital city, and if you keep your eyes peeled you might be able to recognize Watts.
Petites Bouchées du Monde, season 2
PetitesBouchées du Monde is a TV Series on TFO directed by Émilie Martel and Jocelyn Forgues
The series is on its second season and filming in Ottawa. Martel has also led two seasons of the animated documentary The Métis.
Crews have been setting up atprivate residences in the city.
My Secret Sister
My Secret Sister is a movie directed by Roxanne Boisvert who also directed the frightening flick Galentine's Day Nightmare.
The cast features Canadian actors, like Ottawa's own Angela Besharah who played a role in the 2022 film, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Oshawa's Jeff Teravainen is in this one too, who also played in the TV series Dark Matter. Toronto's Devin Cecchetto, who was featured in the high school witchy drama The Craft: Legacy, is also an actor in the movie.
Film locations are unknown so you'll have to be extra observant to catch this secret movie and its stars.
Makinium, season 3
Makiniumis on its third season and is being shot in Ottawa this summer. Coming to ICI TÉLÉ, this TV series is about three friends who live on a far-off planet and stumble across a secret base.
The adventure show features University of Ottawa graduate Vincent Leblanc-Beaudoin who has been in Abigaëlle et le date coaching.
While film locations are unknown at this time, if you see people in space suits, then you might have stumbled into the Makinium galaxy.