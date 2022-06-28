These 5 Movies & Series Are Filming In Ottawa Right Now & It's Such A Busy Year For Film
Some crews are in Strathcona Park and the ByWard Market.
At first glance, Ottawa may not appear to be the biggest film town next to Canadian hubs like Toronto or Vancouver. But Ottawa holds its own when it comes to its showreels.
Maybe not so shockingly, there has been an impressive list of Christmas productions that have been filmed in the nation's capital.
But Ottawa is actually seeing one of its busiest years for film. According to the Ottawa Film Office, it's boosted up 30% compared to this time last year. So, if you're super observant, you may just catch some film crews around the city right now.
Here are five TV movies and series that are being filmed in Ottawa right now.
Swindler Seduction, aka Fool Me Twice
Filming in Ottawa as of Tuesday is the upcoming TV movie Swindler Seduction, which is directed by Jonathan Wright.
The U.K.-born director is best known for the creepy 2017 crime drama, Awakening the Zodiac, which was inspired by the Zodiac Killer. That film was also shot around Ottawa, mostly in Almonte, Ontario.
You may be able to catch this production in the ByWard Market and other locations that are yet to be confirmed. Cameras are being set up on June 27 and will wrap up on July 21.
Designing Christmas, aka Christmas Fixer Upper
Coming to Discovery+, Designing Christmas stars U.S. actor Jessica Szohr, who you may recognize from Shameless and Twin Peaks. This TV movie is led by Canadian film director Pat Mills. Mills also directed the film, The Christmas Setup, which was shot in Ottawa and Almonte, Ontario.
Designing Christmas will be filmed at various locations in Ottawa, but mostly in Almonte. Filming started on June 6 and will continue until June 28. So you may be able to spot them this Tuesday.
The House Next Door
The House Next Door is also currently filming in Ottawa, which is spearheaded by U.S. director Stephen Tolkin. Tolkin is known for his crime dramas, some of which are based on crimes like the Craigslist Killer or the Cleveland Abduction. He also directed the popular TV family drama Switched at Birth, which ran from 2011 to 2017.
This TV movie is set in private residences in the capital. Filming started on June 13 and will run until July 5.
La vie compliquée de Léa Olivier – Season 3
Available on the network Club illico, the third season of the TV series La vie compliquée de Léa Olivier is shooting in various locations throughout Ottawa. Ottawa-based director, Martin Cadotte, has also led the French series Toi & Moi and Makinium.
You may just see crews set up around Cumberland, Strathcona Park, and Petrie Island, among other locations. Crews started filming on May 21 and will be out until July 9.
Petites Bouchées du Monde – Season 2
The filming of the second season of the youth cooking series, PetitesBouchées du Monde, is underway in Ottawa right now. The show will be available on the Franco-Ontarian streaming service TFO and is directed by Canadian director Émilie Martel. Martel has also led two seasons of the animated documentary The Métis.
Petites Bouchées du Monde is being filmed atprivate residences in the city. Crews should wrap up shooting by the end of August.