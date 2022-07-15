'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Follows Gilead's Influence Creeping Into Canada (VIDEO)
A new teaser trailer just dropped!
Hulu just dropped a teaser trailer for the fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale… and it's a chilling depiction of Gilead's ever-expanding influence on Canada.
*Spoilers ahead*
The new trailer for the dystopian drama follows June (Elizabeth Moss), who is now residing in Toronto.
However, no amount of distance from Gilead seems to be enough as she faces the consequences of season four's finale, which includes the death of Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).
"I want her to know it was me," June says in the beginning of the new teaser trailer, clearly speaking to Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) who can be seen in the new season playing the role of "the grieving wife."
"She knows the whole world is watching," her voiceover continues.
The Handmaid's Tale | Season 5 Teaser | Huluwww.youtube.com
In it, June is seen living a relatively normal life in Toronto, having reunited with her husband Luke. However, even across the border, she can still feel "Gilead pulling her back."
While Luke promises her that "[Serena] can’t get to you," it seems like he’s wrong. There's a startling shot of June and Luke in Canada, finding Serena's face flashing at them from every billboard.
The official Hulu synopsis for the fifth season confirms Gilead's influence on Canada.
"In Season 5, June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada," it states.
“June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah,” it continues.
Anyone who has watched The Handmaid's Tale knows that Gilead has a way of getting what it wants. Season three also showed it exerting its influence on Canada to bring back baby Nichole. From the looks of the new trailer, we’re going to be seeing a whole lot more of that.
\u201cFilming Update!\nBradley Whitford takes a set in the director's seat this week while filming #HandmaidsTale \ud83e\udd2b\ud83c\udfa5\ud83c\udfac\u201d— Toronto Filming (@Toronto Filming) 1655378280
Canada’s influence should come as no surprise. After all, the dystopian drama is based on the book by Canadian author Margaret Atwood and large parts of the filming have been done in the country.
In fact, cast have been spotted filming in various locations in Downtown Toronto this year – including Queen Street West.
The Handmaid’s Tale has been in the limelight lately due to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. Although the book and show are purely fiction, many have been quick to draw parallels between the dystopian drama and the situation in the U.S. right now.
So, hearing of Gilead's influence creeping into Canada - even as fiction – isn't exactly fun.
Still, it is great to see the show taking on new topics and locations and, of course, Moss’ brilliant acting is just icing on the cake.
Can’t wait for season five? Well, you’re in luck because Hulu also released the premiere date and it’s September 14, which is not too far away! Praise be!