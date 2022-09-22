A TikToker Shared How Real A Scene About Canada From 'The Handmaid's Tale' Is For Him (VIDEO)
It's a surprisingly sweet moment in the otherwise grim show.
A TikToker has made a comparison between a scene from The Handmaid's Tale and his own experience of being a refugee in Canada and it's pretty interesting stuff.
Semion, who is from Ukraine and runs the account @newcanadians, showed a clip from the show where Moira, played by Samira Wiley, arrives in Canada after the hellish experience of being trapped in Gilead.
"Why are you so good, Canada? Thank you! Such a good show," he captioned his post.
In the snippet, Moira is sitting at a table with a Canadian official and a Canadian flag in the background.
"So, welcome to Ontario," the man said to Moira as she looked quite lost. "Wish it was under different circumstances, but we're happy to have you here."
"Thank you," Moira said, as Semion laughed and said he feels just like her.
"Do you have any family in Canada?" the official continued. "We've got an alert system. It'll text you if anyone on your list comes in."
Moira then said she doesn't have any family in the country.
"Then I get to be your best friend," responded the official. "So there's a lot to go over but I will walk you through it."
At this point, Semion laughed again and said that Moira's experience was just like his own family's when they stayed with a host family in Ontario after leaving Ukraine.
"Right this way," the official said. "Here is your refugee ID card. I am your temp. You will be assigned a permanent caseworker in the next couple of days. At some point... you may be moved to another refugee program elsewhere in Canada ir even another country."
Semion turned the camera around to face him.
"Thank you, Canada. Thank you," Semion said before turning the camera back to the show where Moira received some life necessities from the official like a cell phone, $200 for cabs and $470 in cash.
"Canada just being Canada, even in Amazon shows," said Semion.
"Like Canada is helping everyone, even in the shows," said Semion's wife.
Over in the comment section, people related to just how powerful the scene is.
"I haven't watched the show in a while but this scene makes me bawl!" wrote one person.
"Canada is absolutely a wonderful country! We aren't perfect- nowhere is- but I am very happy to be a Canadian!" said another.
"So touching," one person shared. "We can never be your homeland, but we will try our best to make it feel like it."
Glad you've found Canada so welcoming, Semion!
