A Ukrainian Refugee Visited Canadian Tire For The First Time & The Struggle Was Real (VIDEO)
"I need everything they have, just not sure why." 😂
When it comes to national pride, a few things probably come to mind: poutine, being nice, and, of course, Canadian Tire.
A newcomer to the country who describes himself as a "Ukrainian refugee exploring Canada life" runs a TikTok account called @newcanadians where he documented his trip to the massive retail store.
"So it was one of the first #CanadianTire visits," Semion captioned his post. "I love this kind of store. I need everything they have, just not sure why."
We've all been there, Semion!
@newcanadians
"I'm looking at the set of furniture," his wife said as they admired a day bed.
"We don't need furnitures, we don't have home," Semion responded. Ouch!
"We have home!" she responded. "Just far away."
He then shared that they were looking for a cooler to take on a little trip they were planning, but they got distracted from their mission by a sewing machine and more furniture.
"Guys do you know that feeling when you want everything but you don't know why you need it? That's the Canadian Tire experience," Semion said as they finally approached the cooler section and debated the merits of various sizes.
"It is very hard," he shared on picking out the right cooler.
"Let's go to Home Depot," his wife suggested.
They eventually settled on a standard-sized cooler before dealing with another problem.
"It will be funny if it won't fit," Semion said before they eventually maneuvered their car seats around to get it into the backseat.
"Ok we're like true Canadians," he said while showing off his new purchase.
Have fun on your road trip, Semion!