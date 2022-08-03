A Ukrainian Refugee Visited Home Depot For The First Time & Said It Makes Him Feel Old (VIDEO)
Exploring new stores is always fun, and after checking out Canadian Tire for the first time, this TikToker set his sights on Home Depot next.
The social media account @newcanadians, which is run by a man named Semion, aims to document a "Ukrainian refugee exploring Canada life."
"First item," Semion said as he showed off a large recycling bin. "We really need to learn how to sort garbage."
"No one sorts garbage in Ukraine, unfortunately," he explained. "It's like you sort, and then you put it out, they take it and then they put it all together again. So yes, it's stupid."
He also had a realization during his adventure in the store.
"Now it's a moment I realize I'm old because I'm excited about this kind of shop," he shared, noting that he now enjoys it more than shopping for clothes and tech.
As they finished up, Semion showed off his new recycling bins before loading them in his car.
"Well, another big store that I need everything that they have," he said of the experience.
He also documented his recent experience shopping in a Canadian IKEA.
"I don't know about you, but IKEA is the place where you just go there and you say, I need one piece of everything," he shared. "Everything you have, please pack one piece of it, and I buying it."
He then shared the classic problem many people face when someone comes back with their arms laden with goods.
"Oh my god, you left for just a second," he said to his wife, who picked up cutting boards, a box grater and various other home items.
The pair also recently documented their experience at Canadian Tire where they were trying to buy a cooler.
"Guys do you know that feeling when you want everything but you don't know why you need it? That's the Canadian Tire experience," Semion said.
