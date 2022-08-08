A Ukrainian Refugee Made A TikTok About His Morning Coffee Routine & It's So Canadian (VIDEO)
He's got the *tap tap tap* for the bag of milk down perfectly!
From bagged milk to Tim Hortons, some Canadian rituals are just a part of our culture.
For Semion, who is a TikToker and a Ukrainian refugee living in the country, it seems he's quickly learned how to incorporate new practices into his morning coffee routine.
"So we just bought the same #coffee maker that we had back home in #ukraine🇺🇦 and I couldn’t be more happy! #canada_life🇨🇦 #refugees #canada," he captioned his post.
The video starts with him getting out his milk jug, which in a previous TikTok he expressed confusion about.
He then placed a bag of milk in the jug and proceeded to give it a few taps against the counter, which many Canadians know is the proper way to get the bag to settle properly.
@newcanadians
So we just bought the same #coffee maker that we had back home in #ukraine🇺🇦 and I couldn’t be more happy! #canada_life🇨🇦 #refugees #canada
Semion then pulled out a bag of Tim Hortons medium roast whole bean coffee. After sticking his nose deeply into the bag and giving it a sniff, he gave an exaggerated eye roll of pleasure, which many can probably relate to with that first whiff of caffeine in the morning.
While waiting for his coffee to grind and percolate, he did a little happy dance in anticipation of his beverage before finally getting that first sip in.
People in the comment section complimented him on his techniques.
"You’ve mastered the bagged milk counter bang! Kudos!!" wrote one person.
"I do the exact same thing every time I open a new thing of coffee," said another. "Breathe in its deliciousness."
"So proud of you *sheds a maple syrup tear," one person commented.
Just a few months ago, when Semion and his family first arrived in Canada, he made a TikTok about the whole milk in a bag situation.
"What is this?" he said of the bag. "Milk in a bag? Are you kidding me? And you have a special cup for it," he said of the pitcher.
"Why? Why?" he said with a laugh. "Please tell me it's something to do with the environment, 'cause otherwise, no."
How far you've come, Semion!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.