A Ukrainian Refugee Shared What Canada Does Better & Warns We Shouldn't 'Take It For Granted'
"Ukraine is so much behind."
A self-described Ukrainian refugee opened up about his family's experience in Canada and shared a TikTok detailing a key difference between the two countries.
Semion, who goes by the handle @newcanadians on TikTok, said that his ten-year-old son has "serious health issues" and cannot speak or walk.
"It's been only three months since whole our family of six came to Canada from Ukraine," he said. "And during that time here, I noticed how good this country is for kids and people with disabilities."
#Canada is so much better then #Ukraine in this regards. Very grateful to be here. #canada_life🇨🇦 #refugees #disabledtiktok #specialneedschildren
"Probably you don't notice such things because hopefully you don't need them," Semion continued. "Every public building, every public space is really thought through in terms of availability for either disabled people or parents with kids with disabilities, such as myself."
He noted that Ukraine is "so much behind" in terms of accessibility and medical support for their son.
He also said that it's not just infrastructure — he said that our whole society is different.
"People here are really inclusive in terms of you know, having kids like this, having grown adult people like this, they're like real parts of this community and it just warms my heart."
The TikToker and dad finished off his video with some friendly advice.
"So my message to you, my dear Canadians, don't take it for granted. Your country's doing really good job. And I have something to compare to."
As well as noticing the differences between Ukraine and Canada, Semion also recently compared our country to the U.S during a trip to Los Angeles.
"I don't know how it works, but every person that engaged in a conversation with me — it's either a cashier, most of the time it's a cashier, but even random people at the hotel who are from L.A. — they weren't nice at all," he said.
He noted that in Canada, people often start conversations with a bit of chitchat about "basically nothing, but you are going to be enjoying it."
