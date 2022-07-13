A Ukrainian Refugee Tried BeaverTails For The First Time & Was Surprised There Was No Beaver
"Not comfortable to eat, but it is good."
After trying out poutine for the first time, a self-described "Ukrainian refugee exploring Canada life" recently sunk his teeth into another Canadian delicacy: BeaverTails.
Semion, who runs the popular TikTok account @newcanadians, documented the whole experience for his audience.
"So, guys, the day has come," he said while holding up a box of the iconic treat.
"First of all you shouldn't call food beavers tail because I thought it is actual beavers tail, but anyway," he hilariously explained, which totally makes sense when you think about it from a newcomer's perspective.
I loved #beavertail from the first bite, but lets find another name for that #pastry, can we? #canada_life🇨🇦 #Ukraine #refugees
He then came across the classic problem that many have.
"But first, how do you like... oh my god..." he said while trying to figure out how to eat the confection and then wiping some sugar off of his wife's face.
"It's awesome. It tastes like our khrustyky," she said, which is a type of Ukrainian pastry. "It's dough fried in deep-fryer covered with toppings. It's really nice."
Semion was then presented with a banana and Nutella BeaverTails.
"Not really comfortable," he said as he tried to bring the pastry to his mouth.
After taking a big bite and getting Nutella on his face, Semion was ready with his verdict.
"It is really good," he shared. "In fact, it's amazing."
"Not comfortable to eat, but it is good," he said before taking another bite. Fair enough!
As for his experience with poutine, Semion has a similar reaction to the somewhat messy food.
After eating a fry covered in gravy and cheese, which resulted in a string of cheese on his chin, he called the patriotic food "awesome."
"No seriously, it's very tasty."