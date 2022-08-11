Home Depot Canada Is Giving Away An Iconic 12-Foot Skeleton & Even Launched A Giant New Witch
The huge, iconic skeleton is back! 💀🎃
Nothing says Halloween in Canada quite like a 12-foot-tall terror standing in your yard and scaring the entire neighbourhood.
And, thanks to a new contest launched by Home Depot in Canada, you could be one of the lucky few to display its iconic 12-foot skeleton this October.
For the uninitiated, Home Depot's skeleton has gone viral in the past thanks to its huge size and glowing LCD screens for eyes.
Not only is the giant skeleton coming back this year, but a new, 12-foot witch is also coming to sweep the nation — but she's unfortunately not included in the giveaway.
If you're interested in entering to win the skeleton, it's super straightforward.
All you have to do is go to the Home Depot Instagram post announcing the contest and leave a comment detailing your favourite Halloween tradition.
It could be scary movies, pumpkin carving, costume parties — you name it!
The contest opened up on August 8 and you'll have until August 22 to leave your comment. The draw for the winner is happening on August 23 at approximately 11 a.m. in Toronto.
Unfortunately, there are some rules for the giveaway.
You are ineligible to enter if you live in any of the territories or in Quebec. Our sincere condolences for missing out on this opportunity if that's you.
You also will be disqualified if your comment depicts, among other things, "any dangerous or unsafe activity" or "libelous or other inappropriate content."
If your comment is picked, you'll find yourself the lucky owner of a giant skeleton that has a value of about $448!
And if you're the chosen one, you can place him in your front yard, on your roof or wherever you have the extra room, really.
Alternatively, if you don't want to take your chances, you can simply preorder the bony companion from the Home Depot website.
And, if you feel like your giant skeleton is looking a bit lonely, you can also get the 12-foot witch to keep him company this year!
Home Depot has just launched the flying witch for the first time in 2022. Also going for $448, this one "hovers" on her broom and moves her head back and forth. She also has LCD eyes, a moving jaw and LEDs that cast light on her body.
That's sure to spook the neighbours!
Given it's a new item, you'll have to pre-order it now as it won't start shipping until August 31. But it'll hopefully be worth the wait!
If you're looking for spooky Halloween decor at your place, you'd best grab some of these pieces or enter the giveaway.