A Newcomer Shared The 'Top 3 Canadian Things' He's Afraid Of & Honestly, Fair (VIDEO)
"I went to grocery and I thought I wouldn't come back." 😂
Coming to a new country has its ups and downs, and for one TikToker, his downs about Canada are hilariously relatable.
Ukrainian refugeeAndrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov), who is currently living in Saskatchewan, recently posted about the "top three Canadian things" he's afraid of, and, well, some Canadians are probably scared of them too.
First up on Andrian's list is the fearsome Canada goose.
"Some call it chicken cobra," he said. "One day I was just walking in the park and they decided we are not friends."
"They start doing like this," he said as he flapped his arm and wagged his tongue, which is a pretty accurate visual of what a pissed-off cobra chicken looks like.
It all turned out ok as Andrian shared he ran away from the terrifying beast.
Next, the newcomer shared he's afraid of taxes.
"I still don't know how it works and sometimes [I'm] surprised [at] my final price for everything," he explained.
As for the third thing he's afraid of, it's a pretty common one: the weather.
"If you still think it's not really cold... you're wrong," Andrian said. "Because I think I almost died one day."
"It was first snow," he shared. "I went to grocery and I thought I wouldn't come back. Thank god I survived."
Andrian has made many TikToks about his struggle with his first winter in Canada, including shopping for cold weather gear which led him to believe he would "surely die."
Thankfully, it looks like he's made it through the worst of Canada's dreaded snowy conditions, so hopefully he'll be ready for next year's winter!
