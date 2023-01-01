A Newcomer To Canada Went To A Liquor Store For The First Time & Was Very Overwhelmed (VIDEO)
"It’s strange that all the bottles are so coloured like drinks for children." 😂
Going to the liquor store when you're of legal drinking age for the first time is pretty exciting stuff, but doubly so if you've never been to one in the country at all!
19-year-old TikToker Andrian Makhnachov@makhnachov, who is a Ukrainian refugee living in Saskatchewan, recently documented his trip to Metro Liquour in one of his latest videos about experiencing new things in Canada.
"Going to the Canadian liquor store for the first time," said the audio on his video.
He explained that since he recently shaved his facial hair to mimic the moustache that many Canadians wear, he decided that it was time to try beer.
"When I walked in I didn’t expect to see so many types of alcohol," he said. "I’m 19, but I’ve only tried apple cider."
"It’s strange that all the bottles are so coloured like drinks for children," Andrian continued. "Everything is much simpler in Ukraine."
He also wondered what Canadians drink, given the wide selection of options.
"I walked around the store for a long time and could not decide whether to buy or try," Andrian said. "I need something for real Canadians."
It seems he got confused by a Mott's Clamato Caesar, which he said he had at home and thought was tomato juice — which it can be if you bought it from the grocery store, but if you're buying it at an alcohol store it definitely has a little vodka in it!
It seems the variety of beverages was just too much.
"I walked like in a museum and didn’t buy anything," he explained as he left the store, asking his viewers what he should try.
"Ok if you wanna be Canadian, definitely that Caesar," wrote one person. "Also get rye whisky, you mix it with ginger ale! Canadian Club is the most famous."
"Pilsner is a Saskatchewan staple," explained another.
"You can often get just one bottle or can or something so you can try lots of different things," said a helpful commenter.
