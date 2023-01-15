A Newcomer Tried 'Canadian Beer' For The First Time & He Got It So Wrong (VIDEO)
"Bro that's American beer..." 👀
While there are many of fun and iconic things you can do if you've come to Canada for the first time, trying a good old Canadian beer is always a good idea!
For TikToker Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov), who is a Ukrainian refugee currently living in Saskatchewan, his first brush with a cold one wasn't what he expected.
"Trying popular Canadian beer for the first time," said the voiceover on his video as he entered an alcohol store.
He then picked up a Bud Light, which is fact an American beer, not a Canadian beer.
"You recommended me many drinks, but I saw that my neighbour often drinks this Bud Light," he said of his beverage choice. "I think it will be a good start for me."
The scene then cut to him pouring his beer into a wine glass and eyeing it skeptically.
"I don't know what criteria to judge because I've never had beer before," Andrian explained, adding that it "looks good."
He then took a sip and pulled a face.
"By the way, I don't know if there is much alcohol there, but I must say that during the editing of the video I almost fell asleep and my head hurt," the TikToker shared.
That being said, it seemed he had a mixed reaction to the whole experience.
"I thought it would be bitter but it was easy to drink," Andrian said. "Not sure if I would drink it again."
Over in the comment section, Andrian got dragged for trying an American beer instead of a Canadian one and many offered suggestions on what he should try next if he does choose to have another beer.
"Bro that's American beer, you gotta try Canadian beer," one person wrote. "Either Alexander Keiths, or Kokanee are good ones."
"You have to have Molson Canadian," another said. "Or Coors Light. Not Bud."
"Since you’re in Sask you need to drink a cold Pilsner my bro! Cheers," one user helpfully shared.
And a few people suggested another very Canadian concoction.
"Try mixing some Clamato juice with your beer," one person wrote.
Now that would be an interesting video to watch!
