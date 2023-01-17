Morning Brief: The Best-Value Provinces In Canada, A Newcomer Tries Our Beer & More
9 things you need to know for Tuesday, January 17.
Good morning — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕
Off The Top: It's the latest social media craze; Canadians have been posting outrageous grocery store sticker prices, showing how out of whack the retailers have become. The latest entry in the trend? A $42 "party size" Caesar salad at Sobeys — the perfect accompaniment to $37-worth of chicken breasts recently spotted at Loblaws.
In Case You Missed It
What Are The Most Affordable Provinces With The Highest Quality Of Life?
St. John's, Newfoundland. Right: The New Brunswick Legislative Building in Fredericton.
Erik Mclean | Unsplash, Vincentstthomas | Dreamstime
By comparing the affordability of each of the 10 provinces to the quality of life, Canadian relocation service MovingWaldo has determined what they believe to be the provinces that offer the best bang for your buck. And — drumroll please — apparently we've all been sleeping on Newfoundland and Labrador. In Canada's eastern-most province, the average cost to live in the province (mortgage or rent) is $1,324, with $70 for a cell phone plan, $100 for water and electricity charges and just under $250 per month for groceries, Katherine Caspersz notes.
- Where Else: At No. 2 on the ranking is New Brunswick, followed by Saskatchewan at No. 3. At the opposite end of the spectrum, B.C. was found to have the highest average monthly costs, followed by Ontario (No. 9) and Quebec (No. 8).
What Countries Has Canada Issued Travel Advisories For?
A gloved hand holds a Canadian passport. Right: The Parliament of Canada.
Rogerio Bernardo | Dreamstime, Jiawangkun | Dreamstime
The world is a happening place right now — and the Canadian government has taken notice, urging Canadians to reconsider travel plans to a number of countries in light of violent crime, political upheaval and COVID-19 lockdowns. Sofia Misenheimer walks us through five countries for which Canada has issued travel advisories, from Caribbean vacation destinations to China.
- Counter Point: It's worth noting that not all travel advisories encompass the entirety of a country. For instance, Mexico's advisory predominantly pertains to the Sinaloa State, long a haven for organized crime and particularly hot and bothered since the arrest of a well-known cartel leader. Use your best judgement, vacationers.
What's It Like To Try Canadian Beer For The First Time?
TikToker @makhnachov trying "Canadian beer" for the first time.
The first step to taste-testing a Canadian beer for the first time? Actually pick out a Canadian beer. TikToker Andrian Makhnachov, a Ukrainian refugee who has earned a following thanks to his earnest and open-minded pursuit of trying all things Canadian, tried a "Canadian beer" for the first time. The only problem? He was drinking Bud Light, perhaps one of the best-known American beers out there.
As Sarah Rohoman noted, the internet was quick to call out Andrian's blunder, suggesting he test Canadian mass-market beers like Molson Canadian, Alexander Keiths or Old Style Pilsner instead — though one respondent suggested Coors Light, yet another U.S. export.
- My Take: Drinking his Bud Light out of a wine glass was a nice touch.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🏘️ MARKET MAYHEM
Just how much have the average home prices in Toronto risen over the past decade? They've basically doubled across the board, according to a report by homing.ca's Graham Rowlands. For instance, the price of a detached home has exploded from $722K in 2013 to $1.6 million on average today. Patrick John Gilson breaks down the price change for other types of homes right here.
🍝 MONTREAL EATS
It's time to shake those winter blues, Montreal. Gabi Sandler has handpicked 10 restaurants in the Quebec metropolis that will help get you through the chilliest part of the year. From Québécois favourites to yummy Korean standouts, this list has something for both locals and visiting tourists.
🍷 WINE TIME
If you're a frequent visitor to the LCBO's Vintages section, there's a solid chance that you've been missing out on a key bit of information regarding the best time to actually open your wine. A TikToker recently explained that the orientation of the little wine bottle graphic on the price tag corresponds to whether your wine should be opened immediately or cellared, Brooke Houghton writes.
📌 JOB BOARD
If you're looking for a career change — and maybe even a move out west — look no further than this list of government jobs based in B.C. Ashley Harris did the digging so you don't have to; check out these opportunities, from nurses and occupational therapists to strategic operations and corporate analysts.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
YouTube meathead turned pro boxer Jake Paul is 26 years old today. The Last Jedi actor Kelly Marie Tran is 34. Scottish DJ Calvin Harris turns 39. The oddly spelled retired NBA guard Dwyane Wade is 41. The bangs-touting sitcom star Zooey Deschanel is 43. Annoying musicians Kid Rock and Lil Jon both turn 52. Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama is 59. Canadian comedy superstar Jim Carrey turns 61; his personal icon, Andy Kaufman, would've been 74. The moustachioed Steve Harvey is 66. The late Muhammad Ali — "The Greatest" — was born on this day in 1942. The booming James Earl Jones is 92. Betty White would've been 101.
