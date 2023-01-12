Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A Syrian Refugee Who Lived In An Airport For Months Is Officially A Canadian Citizen (PHOTOS)

It's the plot of The Terminal, but in real life. 🥺

Trending Associate Editor
Hassan Al Kontar poses with the Canadian flag.

Kontar81 | Twitter

It's not often you see the plot of a movie play out in real life, but that's the reality for Hassan Al Kontar.

The Syrian refugee, who made headlines after a legal issue left him stranded in a Malaysian airport for months, is officially a Canadian citizen – and he celebrated in the sweetest possible way.

Al Kontar recently shared a moving post on Twitter stating that January 11, 2023, was "a day like no other."

Another post explained why.

"January 11 2023 – the day I will swear an oath to officially become a Canadian citizenship," he posted.

"I'm going to buy a flag. A BIG ONE."

And he did more than just buy a big Canadian flag to celebrate, too.

On January 11, Al Kontar posted pictures of himself wearing a hat with the Canadian maple leaf logo and a Canada t-shirt while surrounded by flowing maple leaf lights and even maple leaf-patterned paper.

And, of course, he was also holding the Canadian flag.

It's easy to understand the enthusiasm and happiness, considering his story.

As reported by BBC, Al Kontar left Syria for the United Arab Emirates in 2011 because of the civil war but had to then leave the country when his visa expired.

Unable to return to Syria due to the war, he went to Malaysia, one of the few countries allowing Syrian refugees to enter without a visa and stay for 90 days at the time.

However, when that period expired, he found himself without a country to go to and ended up stranded at Kuala Lumpur International Airport for seven months. Basically, the plot of the hit Tom Hanks movie The Terminal.

During that time, he started tweeting about his situation which got the attention of a group of good Samaritans in Canada who helped him move to Vancouver in 2018, according to CTV.

Over the years, Al Kontar has documented his journey in Canada, recalling how grateful he was for the country.

"Our first meet, Canada and I…like today, four years ago!" he recently tweeted. "Freedom has a taste, a scent, a feeling and a flag."

Al Kontar's unique experiences also led him to write a book Man at the Airport, detailing his journey.

"Once upon the time, a Syrian refugee was helped by amazing Canadians, they gave him hope, a home & a chance for a better future. I hope this cycle continues," he tweeted in another post.

He also recently shared a sweet post about what it means to be rooting for his national team while Canada was playing in the World Cup.

"I will be in B.C. cheering and rooting for them," he stated.

Apart from that, his social media is full of him taking part in and enjoying good ol' Canadian activities — from being outdoor and exploring nature to shovelling snow.

Congratulations on your citizenship, Hassan! Welcome home.

    Janice Rodrigues
    Trending Associate Editor
    Janice Rodrigues is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on Canadian immigration and passports, and is based in Scarborough, Ontario.
