A Syrian Refugee Who Lived In An Airport For Months Is Officially A Canadian Citizen (PHOTOS)
It's the plot of The Terminal, but in real life. 🥺
It's not often you see the plot of a movie play out in real life, but that's the reality for Hassan Al Kontar.
The Syrian refugee, who made headlines after a legal issue left him stranded in a Malaysian airport for months, is officially a Canadian citizen – and he celebrated in the sweetest possible way.
Al Kontar recently shared a moving post on Twitter stating that January 11, 2023, was "a day like no other."
Another post explained why.
"January 11 2023 – the day I will swear an oath to officially become a Canadian citizenship," he posted.
"I'm going to buy a flag. A BIG ONE."
And he did more than just buy a big Canadian flag to celebrate, too.
\u201cJan.11. 2023 \u2013 the day I will swear an oath to officially become a Canadian citizen.\nI am going to buy a flag....A BIG ONE \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\nhttps://t.co/rF8xwZGynL\u201d— Hassan Al Kontar (@Hassan Al Kontar) 1673027114
On January 11, Al Kontar posted pictures of himself wearing a hat with the Canadian maple leaf logo and a Canada t-shirt while surrounded by flowing maple leaf lights and even maple leaf-patterned paper.
And, of course, he was also holding the Canadian flag.
\u201cThis is a day that cost me a father, a destroyed homeland, prison, persecution, tears, blood, & fifteen years of being away from my loved ones.\nWishing the same for every oppressed freedom fighter.\nWishing the same for every refugee in refugee camps.\n Today is a day like no other\u201d— Hassan Al Kontar (@Hassan Al Kontar) 1673457757
It's easy to understand the enthusiasm and happiness, considering his story.
As reported by BBC, Al Kontar left Syria for the United Arab Emirates in 2011 because of the civil war but had to then leave the country when his visa expired.
Unable to return to Syria due to the war, he went to Malaysia, one of the few countries allowing Syrian refugees to enter without a visa and stay for 90 days at the time.
\u201cNo one is there!! Quiet!! Lights on!! Just like the old days, with one BIG difference, I know when and where I am going! \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 \ud83d\udc9e\u201d— Hassan Al Kontar (@Hassan Al Kontar) 1633354443
However, when that period expired, he found himself without a country to go to and ended up stranded at Kuala Lumpur International Airport for seven months. Basically, the plot of the hit Tom Hanks movie The Terminal.
During that time, he started tweeting about his situation which got the attention of a group of good Samaritans in Canada who helped him move to Vancouver in 2018, according to CTV.
Over the years, Al Kontar has documented his journey in Canada, recalling how grateful he was for the country.
"Our first meet, Canada and I…like today, four years ago!" he recently tweeted. "Freedom has a taste, a scent, a feeling and a flag."
\u201cOur first meet, Canada and I.. like today, four years ago!\nFreedom has a taste, a scent, a feeling and a flag \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\n\n#canada\u201d— Hassan Al Kontar (@Hassan Al Kontar) 1669472484
Al Kontar's unique experiences also led him to write a book Man at the Airport, detailing his journey.
"Once upon the time, a Syrian refugee was helped by amazing Canadians, they gave him hope, a home & a chance for a better future. I hope this cycle continues," he tweeted in another post.
\u201cMy office for today is my backyard! there is nothing like Vancouver in a sunny day!! NOTHING \ud83d\ude0d\u201d— Hassan Al Kontar (@Hassan Al Kontar) 1654629504
He also recently shared a sweet post about what it means to be rooting for his national team while Canada was playing in the World Cup.
"I will be in B.C. cheering and rooting for them," he stated.
Apart from that, his social media is full of him taking part in and enjoying good ol' Canadian activities — from being outdoor and exploring nature to shovelling snow.
\u201cWhen I was young, I used to breathe football! then life happened, and I could not watch it for many years. This time the air feels different, my national team playing, Canada will be there and I will be in BC cheering and rooting for them. I will be out of coverage for a month.\u201d— Hassan Al Kontar (@Hassan Al Kontar) 1668961515
Congratulations on your citizenship, Hassan! Welcome home.