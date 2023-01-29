A Newcomer Tried Canadian Instant Noodles For The First Time & Was So Confused (VIDEO)
"I was surprised that they are tasteless and soft."
Mr. Noodles are a popular staple for many Canadians, and one lucky (or not-so-lucky) newcomer recently got to taste-test them for the first time.
For TikToker Andrian Makhnachov, who uses his social media to showcase all of the unique, fun and bizarre things he's experienced in Canada since moving to Saskatchewan as a refugee from Ukraine, it seems the instant noodles were a bit of a miss.
"Trying Canadian instant noodles for the first time," said the voiceover on his video as he boiled some water in a kettle.
"It is very popular and tasty in Ukraine," he explained as he emptied a packet of Mr. Noodles into a bowl and added the seasoning package.
"That's why I was wondering how it tastes in Canada, so I went and bought the cheapest one I could find in the store," Andrian shared. "Everything looks the same, but in Ukraine it is yellower and we have oil with seasoning."
As for the actual taste test, it seems things didn't go too well.
"First I tried the soup and it didn't seem bad, but it still doesn't look like Ukrainian," he said of the Mr. Noodles broth.
Next up he tried a bite of the actual noodles.
"I was surprised that they are tasteless and soft," he said. "I wonder if it's popular in Canada and people like it. Maybe there are other better brands."
@makhnachov
Have you ever tried it? do you like it? #canada_life🇨🇦 #makhnachov #saskatchewan #vancouver #toronto #canadianfood #challenge @Andrian Makhnachov
After asking for suggestions on what to try next, Andiran was ready with his final verdict.
"My rating is 5/10," he said of the popular Canadian noodles.
People in the comment section offered Andrian easy ways to upgrade his Mr. Noodles and other brands that he should try out.
"Ichiban or Mama Noodles is the best in Canada," one person wrote, which many also recommended.
"Try adding scrambled egg and shredded chicken and teaspoon lite soya sauce," someone said about the Mr. Noodles.
"I have some tips for easy gourmet! Boiled egg and some garlic... try it again with those and you'll be happier," another suggested.
Maybe that'll add some points to up the rating a bit? Better luck with your next batch of noods, Andrian!
