A Newcomer To Canada Tried A Caesar For The First Time & They Were 'Shooketh' (VIDEO)
The reaction to the Canadian drink is everything.️🔥
When it comes to iconic Canadian snacks and beverages, there are few things as divisive as the mighty Caesar.
So, when one newcomer to Canada tried the clam and tomato beverage for the very first time, their honest reaction scored them loads of fans on TikTok.
Seamus, who posts videos under the TikTok handle @thegayastray, is a self-proclaimed "small-town boy" from Ireland who has been documenting his move to Canada.
He recently posted a video trying what he called "the infamous Caesar cocktail" for the first time and the video racked up more than 36,000 views in under a month.
In the video, Seamus is seen taking a small first sip after which, according to the text on the video, he was "not sure how to react."
He describes being "immediately overwhelmed by the taste sensation," and the word "mouthgasm" appears on the screen, as Seamus is open-mouthed and delighted at the taste.
Even the person accompanying him seems to be in disbelief, asking, “Is it good?! Is it good?!”
But the clip shows that Seamus is already busy taking another sip, and the text on the video states his desire to "immediately finish the whole glass."
@thegayastray
Irish boy tries the infamous Caesar cocktail for the first time #caesar #vancouver #movingtocanada #cocktail #clamato
The video describes the feeling as "shooketh," and notes Seamus' realization that Canada is "the best place on earth."
It seems like a pretty big stamp of approval for Canada’s spicy tomato drink!
The TikTok reaction that followed was pretty strong, too.
"ONE OF US! ONE OF US!!" read one of the first comments, to which Seamus replied, "I am proud to say I've fallen in love with Canada."
"He's a certified [Canadian]" another said, using the Canadian flag emoji. "If that qualifies me, I am," Seamus responded.
A couple of others questioned his choice of Caesar and offered suggestions for the future.
"No celery stick to stir? It’s not a Caesar without one or at least a bean!" one TikToker stated.
"OK but no beans or pickles?! Didn't even look like there's spices in there!" another stated, to which Seamus responded, "No beans! No pickles, but hella spicy. It was amazing."
"Try spicy clamato with your Caesar with half a beer in it," another brave Canuck suggested.
And, of course, the video started a debate about how good the drink really is.
"I must be one of the few Canadians who don’t like them," one commenter said.
Another told Seamus, "It's ok you don’t have to like them… a lot of Canadians don't."
But the TikToker's response to that was, "They are simply wrong! It’s bloody delicious!"
It sounds like Seamus will fit right in here in Canada!
Meanwhile, when another newcomer to Canada tried their first Caesar, he actually had a whole different reaction — which included tears!